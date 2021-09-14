Global Oil Free Air Compressor Market Business Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Perspective, Technology, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Forecast 2021-2027

Oil Free Air Compressor Market

Oil free air compressor is defined as pre-lubricated mechanical device which operates without using oil by enhancing the pressure of gas by reducing its volume. These compressors are designed to operate without oil in the compression chamber. The power of these devices is measured in cubic feet per minute of intake air and horsepower. Oil Free Air Compressors are widely used in various end use industries such as manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, food & beverage, and home appliance sector. In addition, the increase environmental awareness regarding air quality is expected to increase the demand for oil free air compressor in the next few years.

The growing demand for contaminant free air food & beverage industry is a key driving factor which is expected to boost the global oil free air compressor market growth during this forecast period. Compressed air has a wide range of applications food & beverage industry which is used in the automated sorting of products, vacuuming sealing products, leaning of packaging containers. However, the food & beverage industry need to ensure that the air is used in packaging & processing should not contain any oil, water contaminant. Oil free air compressors provide food & beverage companies an alternative to do away with the additional processes.

Oil Free Air Compressors provide enhanced operational efficiency & highly reliable running which is propelling their uses in end use industries over the forecast period. Manufacturing, food & beverages, oil & gas, energy, and home appliances are some of the key end use industries for the oil free air compressors. Also, the growing environmental awareness has resulted in a spate of regulations to ensure improved air quality. Thus, demand for oil free air compressors are likely propel the product sales during this forecast time period.

The high initial cost of oil-free air compressors are expected to hinder the growth of the global oil free air compressor market. Also, the risk of wear & tear and sound pollution may limit the global oil free air compressor market during this forecast timeline.

Oil Free Air Compressor Market Segmentation

The Global Oil Free Air Compressor Market is segmented into product such as Portable, and Standalone, by technology such as Rotary/ Screw, Reciprocating, and Centrifugal, by power rating such as 2kW to 55kW, and More than 55kW. Further, market is segmented into application such as Food & Beverage, Home Appliances, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, energy, and others.

Also, the Global Oil Free Air Compressor Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The APAC is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during this forecast period, owing to the increase in expenditure on infrastructural development & manufacturing facilities. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also anticipated to witness significant growth in near future due to the changing regulatory scenario as well as increasing awareness concerning the use of eco-friendly and sustainable products.

Major Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Atlas Copco Group, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc., Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Powerex Inc., Howden Group, Fusheng Co., Ltd., Hycomp Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., General Electric Company, Bauer Compressors, Inc., etc.

