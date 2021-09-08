Global Oil Meal Market Swot Analysis , Growth Application , Top Players, Trend and Forecast till 2027



Global Oil Meal Market

Oil meal products are the enriched protein products which are used for human consumption as well as for animal feed. Oil meals products are classified into various types of oil meals are available in the market on the basis of use of the products like higher protein content, and low fiber content which is used as food and protein supplements. The conventional meal includes low protein content and high fiber content is used for animal feed. Oil meal is the dry extract of oil which is further used for animal feeding and food industry. These products are applied in the animal feed industry. Oil meals are widely used in pharmaceutical industry and neutraceutical industry due to easily available in the market due to its nutritional property.

The global Oil meal market report has provided key-insights on several factors which are poising as drivers for the Oil meal market during the forecast period. The report also consists different volume trends, value aspects of the products & the pricing history of the same. Several primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Oil meal market include mounting global population, different relevant government regulations introduced & their impact and the demand & supply mechanism functioning in the Oil meal market.

The traditional methods of product marketing are becoming obsolete as more and more companies are focusing on implementing tactics that are based on consumer research. This in turn is leading to an increased application of cutting-edge technologies. Consumer data has become an important tool for companies. Insights into purchasing patterns, brand engagement volume, and digital visibility are helping companies make imperative decisions. Increased emphasis of customer centricity along with technology advancements are expected to govern the industry trends in 2019 and beyond.

Market Drivers

Increase in population and changing food preferences is the key driving factor which is expected boost the global oil meal market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand for oil meal products in various sectors such as healthcare and neutraceuticals is expected to propel the growth of global oil meal market. Moreover, increase in demand Oil meal products by health conscious consumers, these products contains various types of amino acids like lysine, methionine, and others expected to fuel the global oil meal market growth. In addition to that rise in consumption of vegan protein supplements across the world is expected to drive the global oil meal market growth. In addition to that increase in demand for oil meal in animal feed industry as a key protein enriched meal will have the positive impact on global oil meal market growth.

Market Restraints

However, adulteration is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global oil meal market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Zeeland Farm Services Incorporation, Windermere Oilseeds Pvt. Ltd., Melitopol oil extraction Plant, Aston foods International Ag, Resaca Sun Feeds LLC, Grain crop Ltd, Bunge Limited, Monsanto Company, Optimus agro group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, and Others.

Market Taxonomy

By Application

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

By Nature Dehulled

Non-dehulled

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

