Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Research Report- Size, Share, Growth Demand, Statistics, Regional Report 2021 to 2027

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market was valued at USD 28.11 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 35.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.2%.

New research report on the Global Oilfield Chemicals Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about market dynamics. These dynamics influence the market growth from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard & can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve an impressive growth rate during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report has its core developed by an extensive analysis supervised by adept analysts.

The chemicals sector is likely to be dominated by the growing demand from the oil and gas, specialty chemicals, and household chemicals market over the forecast period. The chemicals sector is a highly price-sensitive and volatile sector, due to the volatile raw material prices, but the increasing demand for specialty chemicals in a growing number of industrial sectors has the potential to make the chemicals industry profitable in the coming years

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Oilfield-Chemicals-Market/request-sample

Oilfield chemicals are the specialty chemicals which are used in oil & gas industry to enhance the oil extraction process. These chemicals are utilized for corrosion protection, drilling optimization, improving oil recovery, preventing mud loss, stabilizing the drilling fluid at different temperature and pressure as well as to achieve optimum performance. Oilfield chemicals play essential role in various stages of oilfields such as upstream, midstream, and downstream.

The oil and gas industry is likely to be a major end user in the chemical sector in the coming years. The increasing demand for unconventional drilling practices has driven the demand for a wide variety of chemicals over recent years. The demand for drill cleaning chemicals, extraction chemicals, and refinery chemicals is likely to grow over the forecast period, driving the prospects of several investors and manufacturers involved in the operations. The increasing petrochemical refining sector in developing countries is also likely to be a major driver for the global chemicals sector over the forecast period.

Increase in oil & gas exploration activities across the global is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global oilfield chemicals market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for oilfield chemicals will have the positive impact on growth of global oilfield chemicals market growth. Enhancing productivity and optimizing costs are the benefits of oilfield chemicals will increases the demand for oilfield chemicals during this forecast period. Moreover, increase in product launches activities will fuel the growth of oilfield chemicals market. For instance, in April 2020, Sasol had launched cost effective product series TERRAVIS PI for oil and gas market across the world. TERRAVIS PI is used to improve the flowability of crude oil, reducing solvent, utility, insulation and mechanical removal costs.

However, stringent rules and regulations is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global oilfield chemicals market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is segmented into chemical type such as Surfactant, Polymer, Demulsifier, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitor, Biocide, and Others. Further market is segmented into application such as Workover & Completion, Well Stimulation, Drilling & Cementing, Production, and Enhanced Oil Recovery.

Also, Global Oilfield Chemicals industry is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Champion Technologies,

Stepan Company,

REDA Oilfield,

Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.,

Universal Oil Field Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.,

Chemcon Specialty Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Clariant AG,

Kemira Oyj, and

Huntsman Corporation

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Oilfield-Chemicals-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com