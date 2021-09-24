Global Online Grocery Market Top Manufactures Swot Analysis, Size, Share, Relevant Growth Analysis Report 2021-2027

Global Online Grocery Market

Online grocery is defined as purchase of packaged and fresh products by using online portals. It is niche market. However, it is expected to grow in upcoming years. Nowadays, people are buying various products by using online platform which is convenient and offer various products to doorstep within stipulated time. Additionally, consumers can track their spending as well.

Rise in working population, hectic schedules and tedious commuting offer opportunities to businesses and entrepreneurs to set up online grocery stores are the driving factors which are expected to boost the global online grocery market growth. Furthermore, increase in penetration of internet services as well as rise in awareness about various shopping trends will have the positive impact on market growth. Millennials and generation Z are the most attractive consumers in market. They are most tech savvy users and are ready to pay premium on delivery of products. Also, increase in prevalence of COVID 19 will increase the number of customers buying online grocery instead of going department stores and limit their social contact.

However, concerns regarding freshness of fruits and vegetables as well as high delivery charges are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global online grocery market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Online Grocery Market is segmented into category such as Fresh Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Bakery, & Breakfast & Cereals, and Beverages & Dairy Products. Further market is categorized into type of shopper such as Millenials, Generation Z, Generation X, Silent Generation, and Baby Boomers.

Also, Global Online Grocery Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure is based on results of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research process includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

My Brands Inc

Schwan Food Company

Safeway, Inc.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

com, Inc.

mySupermarket Limited

Fresh Direct, LLC.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Amazon Fresh LLC

