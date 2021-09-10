Global Operational Analytics Market 2021 Upcoming Trends, Future Plan Report Surveys, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2027: Qualiket Research

Operational Analytics Market

Operational analytics are defined as an innovative technology which enables organizations to reduce fraud and risk, achieve better cost efficiency, ultimately increase earnings by reducing cost, and increase additional transactions. It is an interpretation of multiple disciplines which support the seamless flow from initial analytic discovery to embedding predictive analytics into various business functions such as machines, operations, and applications.

The increase in need for process and operations optimization and control is considered as key driving factor which expected to boost the global operational analytics market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in focus on competitive intelligence will positively influence the market growth. Also, the growing adoption of advanced data management strategies will expected to fuel the global operational analytics market growth.

Moreover, the rise in adoption of clod-based technology will significantly drive the global operational analytics market growth during this forecast timeline. In addition, the growing use of mobile devices, and the increase in the number of data centers to collect inner data for analyzing the performance of marketing department which anticipated to propel the growth of global operational analytics market growth.

Organizational change and complex analytical processes may hamper the growth of the global operational analytics market during this timeframe.

Global Operational Analytics Market segmentation

The Global Operational Analytics Market is segmented into type such as Software, and Services, by business function such as Marketing, sales, IT, Finance, Human Resource, and Others, by application such as Risk management, Asset maintenance, Customer management, Fraud detection, Supply chain management, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end use industries such as Manufacturing, Public Sectors, Retail, Transportation, IT & Telecommunication, and Others.

Also, the Global Operational Analytics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Splunk, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Software

Services

By Business Function

Marketing

Sales

IT

Finance

Human Resource

Others

By Application

Risk management

Asset maintenance

Customer management

Fraud detection

Supply chain management

Others

By End Use Industries

Manufacturing

Public Sectors

Retail

Transportation

IT & Telecommunication

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

