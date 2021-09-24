Global Organic Wine Market Size, Share, Segmentation Analysis, Regional Report & Swot Analysis Report 2027

Global Organic Wine Market

Organic wines are manufactured from grapes which are grown organically. Organic cultivation excludes the usage of pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, and artificial fertilizers. There are around 2000 organic manufacturers globally. Organic cultivation does not include any harmful chemicals. It is eco-friendly, and beneficial for crop as well as environment. Grapes cultivation is one of those organic cultivation products. However, organic wine is prepared from organic grapes which is free from pesticide residues.

The food & beverage sector is expected to make overarching changes with food & beverage manufacturers shifting to the health consciousness trend. Public awareness of low-calorie foods and inclination towards their health has pushed the need for health and wellness programs. Diet has been the major cause of absenteeism which can cause productivity losses as well as high risk of heart attacks, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and hypertension. For instance, corporate wellness programs offered by CampMinder contain freshly cut vegetables and fruits for employees which are delivered on a daily basis.

Increase in awareness pertaining to niche product categories like natural and organic in food & beverage sector is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global organic wine market growth. Furthermore, rise in popularity of natural and organic products across the globe will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, organic wine is the trending product in beverage industry, specifically in wine-drinking countries including France, Italy, Australia, and Argentina will significantly drive the market growth during this forecast period. Also, increase in consumer demand for vegan-friendly, biodynamic, certified organic wines, and carbon neutral organic wines will fuel the market growth.

However, campaigns against alcohol consumption are the restraining factor which expected to hamper the global organic wine market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Organic Wine Market is segmented into type such as Organic Still Wine, and Organic Sparkling Wine. Further market is segmented into application such as Online Channel, Specialist Retailers, Hypermarket, and Supermarket.

Also, Global Organic Wine Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

La Cantina Pizzolato

Frey Wine

Societa Agricola Querciabella SpA

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Xinjiang Tiansai WineryCo., Ltd

Grgich Hills Estate

King Estate Winery

Bronco Wine Company

The Organic Wine Company

Kendall-Jackon Winery

Avondale

