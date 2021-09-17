Global Orthobiologics Market 2021 Is Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future | Top Companies Analysis – Medtronic PLC , Depuy Synthes , Stryker Corporation , Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Orthobiologics is also called as regenerative cellular therapies. These are used by orthopaedic surgeons to help injuries heal more quickly. There are various types of Orth biologics available in the market which relay on different mechanism of actions. These substances are used in higher concentration for accelerating healing processes.

The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Orthobiologics Market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors such as economic growth, supply chains government expenditure, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. By Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to collect data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been conducted by using a precise research framework, which suited to the specific market. This framework works like research standard, providing tools to create market reports.

Rise in prevalence of sport injuries and a road accident is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global orthobiologics market growth. Furthermore, increase in incidences of spinal disorders will positively contribute the market growth. Also, increase in research and development investments and collaborations by medical devices and biotechnology companies are expected to propel the global orthobiologics market growth. Moreover, increase in aging population as well as obese people will drive the market growth. In addition to that, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to fuel the market growth in near future. The rise in government initiatives and funds will support the market growth during this forecast period.

However, high cost associated with orthobiologics-based treatments is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global orthobiologics market growth. Also, lack of reimbursement as well as stringent approval processes will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Medtronic PLC,

Depuy Synthes,

Stryker Corporation,

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,

Harvest Technologies Corporation,

Globus Medical, Inc,

Orthofix International N.V.,

RTI Surgical, Inc.,

K2M Group Holdings, Inc.,

Kuros Biosciences Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Allograft

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Viscosupplementation Products

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Others

By Type

Ankle

Knee

Hip

Wrist & Shoulder

Spine

Others

By End user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Dental Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Orthobiologics Market TOC

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Orthobiologics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Orthobiologics Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

5.2 Global Orthobiologics Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Orthobiologics Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1 Demineralized Bone Matrix

5.3.2. Allograft

5.3.3 Bone Morphogenetic Protein

5.3.4 Viscosupplementation Products

5.3.5 Synthetic Bone Substitues

5.3.6 Others

6 Global Orthobiologics Market, By Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

6.2 Global Orthobiologics Market Share Analysis, By Type

6.3 Global Orthobiologics Market Size and Forecast, By Type

6.3.1 Ankle

6.3.2 Knee

6.3.3 Hip

6.3.4 Wrist & Shoulder

6.3.5 Spine

6.3.6 Others

7 Global Orthobiologics Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Orthobiologics Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Orthobiologics Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3. 1 Hospitals & Ambulatory Centers

7.3.2. Research 7 Academic Institutes

7.3.3. Dental Clinics

8 Global Orthobiologics Market, By Region

8.1 Global Orthobiologics Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Orthobiologics Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Orthobiologics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Orthobiologics Market Share Analysis, By Product

9.3 North America Orthobiologics Market Size and Forecast, By Type

9.4 North America Orthobiologics Market Size and Forecast, By End User

9.5 North America Orthobiologics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

10 Europe Orthobiologics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Orthobiologics Market Share Analysis, By Product

10.3 Europe Orthobiologics Market Size and Forecast, By Type

10.4 Europe Orthobiologics Market Size and Forecast, By End User

10.5 Europe Orthobiologics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.54. Rest of Europe

