Global Orthodontic Services Market 2021 Size, Status and Outlook With Successive Companies which includes: – Abano Healthcare, Coast Dental, Integrated Dental, Q and M Dental Group, Apollo White Dental

Global Orthodontic Services Market

Orthodontic services are defined as prevention and correction of irregular teeth and jaws as by means of braces or other supportive devices. These services are used to treat irregular teeth and teeth that do not fit together correctly that are harder to keep clean which are at risk of lost early due to periodontal disease.

Rise in prevalence of malocclusion across the world is considered as driving factor which is expected to boost the global orthodontic services market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements such as dental imaging and robotics in orthodontic services expected to significantly drive the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, the surge in dental laboratories outsourcing orthodontic products in developing countries which is expected to propel the market growth during this forecast period.

However, high cost of services is the major restraining factor which is expected to obstruct the market growth. Further, complications associated with orthodontic devices which expected to hinder the global orthodontic services market growth. Also, lack of awareness about dental care will hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Orthodontic Services Market is segmented into type such as Fixed Orthodontic Services, and Removable orthodontic services. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, and Dental Clinics.

Also, Global Orthodontic Services Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Abano Healthcare, Coast Dental, Integrated Dental, Q and M Dental Group, Apollo White Dental, Crescent Dental Laboratory, Chenghe Dental Clinic, C.K.J Professional Dental, and Dalian Meier Dental

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Fixed Orthodontic Services

Removable orthodontic services

By End Users

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

