Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market by Solution Type, Deployment Model : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Photo of Qualiket Research Qualiket ResearchSeptember 22, 2021
1

The Orthopedic Power Tools Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Orthopedic Power Tools market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Orthopedic-Power-Tools-Market/request-sample 

Orthopedics is defined as the treatment of conditions involving the musculoskeletal systems that includes spine diseases, infections, injuries, geriatric disorders, and musculoskeletal trauma. Various procedures are performed by using electrical devices or equipments which are known as orthopedic power tools. They are light in weight, user friendly and easy-to-assemble as compared to conventional heavy tools.

Market Drivers

The rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders among population is considered as key driving factor which is expected to propel the global orthopedic power tools market growth. The increase in incidences of osteoarthritis across the globe is the major driving factor fuelling the market growth. For instance, as per the WHO, 2019 Osteoarthritis is one out of ten disabling diseases in the developed regions. It is estimated that there are 18.0% women and 9.6 % men over 60 year of age suffering from osteoarthritis across the globe. Furthermore, increase in adoption of collaborations, and acquisitions by key players will positively influence the market growth. Many key players are engaged in inorganic activities like collaboration and acquisition which is expected to enhance their product portfolio in the market. For instance, in 2019, Medtronic had acquired the complete product portfolio of Titan Spine. Under this acquisition Medtronic Plc has planning to combine nanoLock surface technology of Titan spine with their technologies. In addition to that, increase in geriatric population expected to drive the market growth in near future.

Market Restraints

The high price of the orthopedic power tools is major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global orthopedic power tools market growth during this forecast period. Also, reimbursement policies and excise tax on medical devices is another challenging factor for market which is expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, De Soutter Medical Ltd, AYGUN CO.,INC, DePuy Synthes Companies, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, ERMIS MedTech GmbH, Exactech, Inc., Medical Bees GmbH,and Nouvag AG

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

  • Small Bone Orthopedic Power Tools
  • Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools
  • High Speed Orthopedic Power Tools
  • Orthopedic Reamers

By Technology

  • Electric Powered Systems
  • Battery Operated Powered Systems
  • Pneumatic Powdered System

By End User

  • Orthopedic Hospitals
  • Orthopedic Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Orthopedic-Power-Tools-Market/ask-for-discount 

About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Photo of Qualiket Research Qualiket ResearchSeptember 22, 2021
1
Photo of Qualiket Research

Qualiket Research

Related Articles

Global Electric Truck Market Covid-19 Impact Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope Analysis Featuring Industry Top Key Players By 2027

September 14, 2021

Global Rotomoulding Powder Market 2021 Global Analysis, Growth strategy, Surveys, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Qualiket Research

September 8, 2021

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Covid-19 Impact, Analysis by Recent Trends and Key Tactics, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecast (2021-2027)

September 7, 2021

Global Industrial Lighting Market Size , Swot Analysis , Key Players Analysis, Segmentations, Applications Report to 2021-2027

September 16, 2021
Back to top button