Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market by Solution Type, Deployment Model : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

The Orthopedic Power Tools Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Orthopedic Power Tools market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.

Orthopedics is defined as the treatment of conditions involving the musculoskeletal systems that includes spine diseases, infections, injuries, geriatric disorders, and musculoskeletal trauma. Various procedures are performed by using electrical devices or equipments which are known as orthopedic power tools. They are light in weight, user friendly and easy-to-assemble as compared to conventional heavy tools.

Market Drivers

The rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders among population is considered as key driving factor which is expected to propel the global orthopedic power tools market growth. The increase in incidences of osteoarthritis across the globe is the major driving factor fuelling the market growth. For instance, as per the WHO, 2019 Osteoarthritis is one out of ten disabling diseases in the developed regions. It is estimated that there are 18.0% women and 9.6 % men over 60 year of age suffering from osteoarthritis across the globe. Furthermore, increase in adoption of collaborations, and acquisitions by key players will positively influence the market growth. Many key players are engaged in inorganic activities like collaboration and acquisition which is expected to enhance their product portfolio in the market. For instance, in 2019, Medtronic had acquired the complete product portfolio of Titan Spine. Under this acquisition Medtronic Plc has planning to combine nanoLock surface technology of Titan spine with their technologies. In addition to that, increase in geriatric population expected to drive the market growth in near future.

Market Restraints

The high price of the orthopedic power tools is major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global orthopedic power tools market growth during this forecast period. Also, reimbursement policies and excise tax on medical devices is another challenging factor for market which is expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, De Soutter Medical Ltd, AYGUN CO.,INC, DePuy Synthes Companies, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, ERMIS MedTech GmbH, Exactech, Inc., Medical Bees GmbH,and Nouvag AG

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Small Bone Orthopedic Power Tools

Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools

High Speed Orthopedic Power Tools

Orthopedic Reamers

By Technology

Electric Powered Systems

Battery Operated Powered Systems

Pneumatic Powdered System

By End User

Orthopedic Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

