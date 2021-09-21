Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market Key Drivers, Infrastructure Growth, Top Insights, High Demand & Application Forecast till 2027

The global Patient Lateral Implantation Devices market is expected to reach USD 465.3 million by 2027, from USD 264.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Lateral patient transport is defined as a surface-to-surface movement of a patient, such as from bed to bed and from bed to hospital cart . Patient movement was performed by staff, creating a risk of shoulder and back injury to the staff . Patient lateral shifters are used in roller boards, seat repositioning with ceiling lifts, air delivery devices, and friction-reducing seats to reduce the number of musculoskeletal injuries in caregivers by reducing the force to complete the lateral shift.

The increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as tendinitis, low back pain, etc. is expected to propel the global patient lateral transport device market growth . Additionally , the high risk of injury to caregivers during manual patient handling will have a positive impact on the global patient side transfer device market. For example, according to an article published in the International Journal of Careing Sciences in 2017, back pain is one of the common occupational health problems leading to serious physical, emotional and sensory problems, especially for the medical work of hospital staff, such as nurses .

The impact of COVID-19 on the market

19 Pandemic fuels the growth of the market throughout the forecast period, where an increase in COVID-19 is expected . For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , in April 2020, the increase in hospitalization rates due to COVID- 19 is expected to drive up the demand for the patient side implants market.

However, the lack of knowledge about the use of advanced devices and the absence of qualified professionals are the limiting factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the global Patient Side Implant Devices market .

market segmentation

The global Patient Lateral Transport Devices Market is segmented into Product Types such as Slide Seats, Transport Accessories, and Air-Assisted Transport Devices (Split-leg Mattresses, Regular Mattresses and Half Mattresses) by Material Type, such as Reusable and Single Patient Use. Furthermore, the global Patient Lateral Transport Devices Market is segmented into End User such as Ambulatory Surgical Centers , Hospitals, and Others .

Additionally, the global Patient Lateral Transport Devices market is segmented into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

market key players

The report has provided detailed profiles of many notable players operating in the global Patient Side Delivery Devices market. The analysis offers the various strategies these market players have adopted to expand and gain a competitive edge over their industry peers.

This report discusses a number of key players, including :