Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Outlook, Opportunity, Development,Top Key Players Analysis,Demand And Forecast 2021 – 2027

Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market

Peripheral intravenous catheter is a small flexible tube which is inserted into a peripheral vein for delivery of nutritional supplements as well as medicines. It is helpful in the collection of blood samples for diagnosis purpose. These are classified into two types such as Integrated Closed Catheters, and Peripheral Insertion Catheters.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global peripheral intravenous catheters market growth. For instance, in 2018, as per the WHO (World Health Organization) around 18.1 new cases and 9.6 million deaths were registered due to cancer. Also, increase in number of hospitalizations and rise in popularity of integrated/ closed peripheral intravenous catheters will positively contribute the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in adoption of safety ported short peripheral intravenous catheters will drive the market growth. In addition to that, increase in implementation of product building strategy will fuel the market growth.

However, use of peripheral intravenous catheters is related with complications like blood exposure which can occur due to needle stick injury and is especially hazardous during the treatment of patients with hepatitis, and HIV infection and other complications include redness, skin infection, and pain which is expected to hinder the global peripheral intravenous catheters market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market is segmented into product such as Integrated /Closed Catheters, and Peripheral Insertion Catheters. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.

Also, Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Smith Medical, Terumo Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tangent Medical, ICU Medical, Vygon Group, and Others.

