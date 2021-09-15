Global Personal Care Packaging Market Size, Share , Industry Research, Top Manufacturers, Key Driving Factors, Infrastructure Growth Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Global Personal Care Packaging market was valued at USD 22.49 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.68%.

Personal care packaging is used for the protection and packaging of personal, cosmetic and beauty care products. It is done for various products such as Tubes, Pouches, Bottles, Cans, Jars, Cartons, and Others. Personal care packaging is undergoing rapid demand due to increase in levels of disposable income which have resulted in raising demand for beauty products, and cosmetics.

Increase in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and rise in consumption of beauty products is expected to boost the global personal care packaging market growth. Furthermore, continuous developments and innovations in technology and launches of products will enhance protection of the contents of the product and enhancement of shelf life of product will have positive impact on global personal care packaging market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for hair and skin products and increase in awareness about healthy living are also expected to fuel the growth of global personal care packaging industry.

However, high cost of research and developments and manufacturing new packaging solution are the challenging factors which are expected to hamper the global personal care packaging market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Personal Care Packaging market is segmented into material such as Plastics, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, and Others, by product types such as Tubes, Pouches, Bottles, Cans, Jars, Cartons, and Others,. Further, Global Personal Care Packaging market is segmented into application such as Skin Care, Hair Care, Fragrance, Cosmetics, Bath & Shower, and Others.

Also, Global Personal Care Packaging market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveysobservations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broadcommercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been implementedto determinethe market assessment precisely and to verify the several strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Global Personal Care Packaging market Research report offers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, pricing analysis, and holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. Further, Key operating players with their profiles are discussed in the report. Also, the subsidiaries & other associated companies are discussed with collaboration, partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions. The processes, annual margins, and other business methodologies followed by these prominent players have been elaborated to elucidate readers on their progress & their current standing in the market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as HCT Packaging Inc., Ardagh Group, AptarGroup, Ampac Holdings, LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Albéa Services S.A.S, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Bemis Company, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., WestRock Company, and Amcor Limited.

