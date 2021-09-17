Global Pet Wearable Market to Witness Tremendous Growth,Size,Shape,New Technologies And Forecast 2027

The Global Pet Wearable Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Pet wearable market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.

Pet wearables are devices which can be worn on the pet’s body to serve various purposes like tracking, identification, monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, treatment, safety and security. Increase in disposable income in emerging countries like India and China will drive the market growth in near future.

Market Drivers

Rise in awareness for pet health and safety across the globe is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global pet wearable market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for GPS integrated pet wearable devices will positively contribute the market growth. Also, integration of IoT in pet wearable devices will have significant impact on medical treatments and diagnosis of medical problems of pets. For instance, in January 2020, Whistle Labs had launched new innovative pet wearable tool known as Whistle Fit. It is preventive healthcare tool and utilizes its wellness program for dogs. It serves customers with a simple and fully personalized experience to manage pet care through monitoring of pets health behavior, food intake, management, and activity. These devices help pet owners to track daily activities of pet animals. They can enable statistical tracking like rest patterns, calories burnt, with heart rate monitoring.

Market Restraints

However, lack of public awareness is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global pet wearable market growth. Also, power consumption and short battery life of devices will affect the global pet wearable market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Allflex USA Inc., Avid Identification Systems, Inc., Datamars, Fitbark, Whistle Labs, Garmin Ltd., Intervet Inc., Invisible Fence, Konectera Inc., Nuzzle, PetPace LLC, and Trovan Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Smart Collar

Smart Camera

Smart Harness and West

Others

By Technology

RFID

GPS

Sensors

By Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Application

Identification & Tracking

Monitoring and Control

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

