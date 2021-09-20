Global pH Sensor Market Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Strategies, Top Players and Challenges With Forecast To 2027

Global pH Sensor Market

The pH sensors are used for finding the pH value of fluids. This pH value is analysed to access the quality of fluid and water used in the production process. The pH sensors consists various components such as Temperature Sensing Element, Measuring Electrode, and Reference Electrode. They are mainly used for water treatment plant, power plants, pharmaceutical industries, oil & gas industry and mining industry.

Increase in focus on wastewater treatment across the globe is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global pH sensor market growth. Furthermore, demand for pH sensors has increased in industrial application for measurement and analysis of quality will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Also, technological advancements integrated with these sensors are expected to fuel the market growth. Increase in research and development activities throughout the world as well as key manufacturers in pH sensors industry are also focusing on the advancements in technology and manufacturing of various types of pH sensors such as Benchtop Analyzers, Portable Analyzers, and Process Analyzers which is expected to propel the global pH sensor market growth during this forecast period.

However, difficulty to measure pH of solutions with low concentration is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global pH sensor market growth. Also, cost of pH sensor and product recall will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Global pH Sensor Market is segmented into type such as Benchtop Analyzers, Portable Analyzers, and Process Analyzers, by component such as Temperature Sensing Element, Measuring Electrode, and Reference Electrode. Further, market Is segmented into application such as Medical, Waste and Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Others.

Also, Global pH Sensor Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Honeywell International, Hanna Instruments, Omron Corporation, Jenco Instruments, Inc, Texas Instruments, PreSens Precision Sensing, Banpil Photonics Inc, Oceana Sensor Technologies Inc, Emerson Electric Co., and Metrohm AG.

