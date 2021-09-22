Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Outlook and Major Regions’ Development Status

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market was valued at USD 160.32 million and it is anticipated to reach USD 265.21 million by 2027 at a CAGR 6.32% from 2020- 2027.

Pharmacovigilance is also called as drug safety and it is defined as the science which mainly deals with the detection, monitoring, assessment & prevention of harmful effects of pharmaceutical drugs. Pharmacovigilance & drug safety software primarily helps in creating, classifying, and reviewing pharmacovigilance data and results in creating more knowledge & awareness among healthcare professionals.

New research report on the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about market dynamics. These dynamics influence the market growth from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard & can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve an impressive growth rate during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report has its core developed by an extensive analysis supervised by adept analysts.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Ab Cube, Ennov Solutions Inc., ArisGlobal, Online Business Applications Inc., Extedo GmbH, Sarjen Systems Pvt Ltd, Oracle Corporation, United BioSource Corporation, Sparta Systems Inc., Veeva Systems, etc.

Market Taxonomy

 

By Functionality

  • ADR Reporting
  • Fully Integrated Software
  • Issue Tracking
  • Drug Safety Audits

 

By Delivery Mode

  • On-premise
  • On-demand

 

By End Use

  • Pharma & biotech companies
  • BPOs
  • CROs
  • Others

 

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

 

Regional Analysis

 

The Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America region led the market in 2019 and it is expected to continue this trend over the foreseeable future. Due to the government-aided initiatives favoring the adoption of pharmacovigilance and drug safety software systems, the regional market is expected to show significant growth through 2027.

