Global Pick and Place Robot Market Key Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends -2027

Pick and place robots are commonly used in modern manufacturing processes. Speed, accuracy, and consistency are main advantages of these robots. These robots are able to speed up the progression of picking up products, parts, or items and placing them in other locations. Pick and place robots are classified into various types such as Articulated, SCARA, Delta, and Cartesian.

Continuous technological advancements considered as key driving factor which is expected to propel the global pick and place robot market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of artificial intelligence, and IoT technologies, will positively influence the market growth. Also, increase in demand for pick and place robots in various industries such as food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical, electronics, and automotive industry, will boost the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, rapidly growing automation is another driving factor which is expected to increase the demand for pick and place robots. On other hand, increase in necessity to reduce human work load to fight against COVID 19 pandemic across the world, which is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, to reduce human errors in manufacturing processes will led implementation of pick and place robot in near future.

However, huge investments and high installation costs is the major challenging factor for market which is expected to hinder the global pick and place market growth. Also, lack of skilled professionals will affect the global pick and place robot market growth during this analysis period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB, Universal Robots, Schneider Electric, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., KUKA AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., JLS Automation, FANUC America Corporation, Codian Robotics, and Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Articulated

SCARA

Delta

Cartesian

By Application

Pharma and Chemistry,

Plastic and Polymer

Metal and Mining

Electronics

Food & Beverage Packaging

Automotive

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

