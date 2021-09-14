Global Plastic Fencing Market Business Boosting Strategies, Growth Analysis, Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2027

Global Plastic Fencing Market

Plastic fencing is an alternative to wood fencing which eliminates the need for costly efforts of painting/ staining to protect. Plastic fencing is a cheaper as compared to iron fencing, and wood fencing. Also, the installation process of plastic fencing is very easy and quick. The increase in preferences for modular fence construction will increase demand of plastic fencing over the forecast period.

The increase in safety and security concerns are anticipated to boost the product demand in residential, commercial, agriculture and industrial end-use industries over the forecast timeframe. The growing construction industry across the developing regions, coupled with the increase in number of renovations and remodeling projects is expected to propel the global plastic fencing market growth. Furthermore, the increase in demand for internal decoration & refurbishment activities is projected to support the industry growth.

The expansion of real estate sector across the developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea, is expected to accelerate the market growth. The emergence of cost-effective fencing materials along with rapid industrialization is expected to fuel the global plastic fencing market growth during this forecast period.

The increase in farmers focuses on safeguarding their property & livestock, hence they are investing in fencing. The rise in use of cost-effective and durable materials contributes the global plastic fencing market growth.

Stringent rules and regulations pertaining use to plastic materials is expected to hamper the global plastic fencing market growth during this forecast time period. Also, low physical strength as compared to alternatives may hinder the global plastic fencing market growth.

The Global Plastic Fencing Market is segmented into product, material, application, and end user.

On the basis of product market is segmented into Picket Fence, Gates, Mesh/Chain Link Fence, and Post & Rail Fence, by material such as Vinyl, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, and Plastic Composites. Based on the application market is segmented into Privacy Fencing, Boundary Fencing, Temporary Fencing, Pool Fencing, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Commercial & Industrial, Residential, and Agriculture.

Also, the Global Plastic Fencing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America market is expected to exhibit significant growth, owing to the increase in the number of crimes, with growing awareness levels about safety and security. Europe is expected to hold second largest position in plastic fencing market due to presence of manufacturers in this region. The APAC is expected to register the fastest CAGR during this forecast period due to the evolving agricultural sector in emerging economies like China, and India.

Some key operating players are listed in this report such as Veka AG, Tenax, Superior Plastic Products Inc., Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co.,ltd, Pexco LLC, ITOCHU Corporation, Durafence, Barrette Outdoor Living, etc.

