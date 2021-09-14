Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market 2021 Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends and Key Tactics, Sales Channels, Technology and Production Analysis, Business Growth by 2027

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market was valued at USD 25.74 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 36.62 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.3%.

Pneumatic conveying systems are used to transport or carry powders, granules, or dry bulk materials from a source to a destination with the help of a closed vertical or horizontal conveying line. The force required for the transfer of materials is extracted from a gas. The system can transport materials by regulating the vacuum or pressure, and the airflow in the conveying line.

The growing industrialization in emerging economies as well as expansion of recycling & waste treatment industries are the major driving factors which are expected to propel the global pneumatic conveying systems market growth over the forecast period. The increase in concerns related to the health & safety of consumers are compelling manufacturers across various end use industries to use pneumatic conveying systems as they ensure the hygiene of the products by preventing contamination of materials.

Continuous technological advancements in the field of pneumatic conveyance & the availability of advanced products equipped with intelligent control technology will significantly drive the growth of global pneumatic conveying systems market growth during this forecast period. The increase in usage of pneumatic conveying systems in material handling industries expected to boost the demand of pneumatic conveying systems across the globe. Various government policies & regulations force manufacturers to implement improved operation process which is expected to result in raising the target market demand.

Implementation of these systems involves high capital investment due to existence expensive system parts in the system which is expected to hinder the global pneumatic conveying systems market growth during this forecast timeline.

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Segmentation

The Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market is segmented into type such as Dilute Phase Conveying, and Dense Phase Conveying, by technology such as Positive Pressure Systems, Vacuum Systems, and Combination Systems. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Ceramic, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Rubber and Plastic, Cement, and Others.

Also, the Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Europe is expected to hold the dominant share of the total market in terms of revenue. The regional market is expected to register a significant growth during this forecast period due to the increase in demand for hygienic methods in the food transfer and production industry. In North America FDA had introduced several regulations regarding indirect contaminants in food. This is expected to positively influence the demand for these systems in the region over the forecast period.

The expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in the APAC is also expected to drive the demand for pneumatic conveying systems during this forecast timeframe. Due to increase in facilities involved in the development of biosimilars and vaccines, especially in developing countries.

Market Key Players

Some key operating players are listed in this report such as Atlas Copco AB, Cyclonaire Corporation, Coperion GmbH, Palamatic Process, Dynamic Air Inc., Flexicon Corporation, Gericke AG, ongYang P & F, Nilfisk Group, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Dilute Phase Conveying

Dense Phase Conveying

By Technology

Positive Pressure Systems

Vacuum Systems

Combination Systems

By End Use

Ceramic

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Rubber and Plastic

Cement

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

