Global POD Taxi Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)– by Size, Share, Application, and Region

Global POD Taxi Market

POD taxi is also referred as personal rapid transit (PRT) which is a public transport system developed for travelling swiftly in congested areas. These are automated driverless vehicles and carry up to six people at a time. It is a revolutionary transport concept which is environment-friendly possessing the ability to be fuelled by solar power and other renewal sources.

The increase in concern over fatal effects of global warming is a key driving factor which is expected to boost the global POD taxi market. Furthermore, the growing infrastructural developments in most of the developing countries will positively influence the market. Also, the increase in number of road accidents and depleting fossil fuels the global POD taxi market growth. Moreover, the rise in investments in smart city projects is anticipated to open up new avenues for growth in the upcoming years. In addition to that, growing government focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions is anticipated to drive industry growth in near future.

Lack of awareness is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global POD taxi market growth. Also, lack of proper infrastructure and high investment costs may affect the growth of the global POD taxi market.

Analysis of the POD Taxi Market is also done on a regional basis. The report serves analysis, considering the recent market trends, opportunities, and outlook in the regional market. The report also emphasizes on top key players by providing details such as shipments, company profiles, pricing, contact details, product specifications, and others. Also, detailed information of the key players and strategies adopted by them are also presented in the report for a thorough understanding of the overall market. The report also emphasizes on the recent and emerging trends that are occurring within the manufacturing landscape.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as SkyTran, Boeing, Metrino-PRT, Fairwood Group, 2getthere, Ultra Global PRT, Vectus Ltd., General Motors, Mercedes, Google, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Cloud Based

Web Based

By Application

Airports

City Center

Business & Industrial Parks

Shopping Centers

Theme Parks & Resorts

Large Hospital Areas

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

