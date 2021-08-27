Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Size,Growth Trends,Opportunities,Covid-19 Impact Analysis,Outlook By Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market report involves strategic profiling of the major players in the market, comprehensive analysis of their basic competencies, and thereby keeping competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for generating this market research report. Commitment, quality, dedication, and transparency in this market analysis report are all followed throughout to give the best service to the clients. So, to gain competitive advantage and to thrive in the market, go for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market research report.

The global point-of-care testing (POCT) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 49.77 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on point-of-care testing (POCT) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is escalating the growth of point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

Download Exclusive Sample Report (350 Pages PDF with All Related Graphs & Charts) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=point-care-testing-poct-market&kalyani

The major players covered in the point-of-care testing (POCT) market report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMérieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size in global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market.

To analyze the global key players, market value, and global market share for top participants of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market by employing SWOT analysis.

To classify, illustrate, and forecast the market by type, end use, and region.

To analyze the market while comparing and forecasting its status between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of the World.

To analyze the market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks for all the global key regions.

To recognize noteworthy trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To evaluate the market opportunities available for stakeholders by discovering the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To study competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically outline the key players and broadly analyze their growth strategies.

To analyze and study the sales, value, status (2021) and forecast (2021-2028) for the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market.

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

To examine the key players of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Scope and Market Size

The global point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, prescription, application and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into glucose monitoring, cardiometabolic testing, infectious disease testing, coagulation testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, tumor/cancer marker testing, urinalysis testing, cholesterol testing, hematology testing, drugs-of-abuse testing and fecal occult testing. Cardiometabolic testing is further segmented into cardiac markers, blood gas/electrolytes testing kits, hba1c testing kits and lipids testing. Infectious disease testing is further segmented into influenza testing kits, HIV testing kits, hepatitis C testing kits, sexually-transmitted diseases testing kits, tropical diseases testing kits, healthcare-associated infections, respiratory infections testing kits and others. Cholesterol testing is further segmented into prothrombin time testing kits and activated clotting time testing kit.

On the basis of technology, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into lateral flow assays, dipsticks, microfluidics, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, agglutination assays, flow-through, solid phase and biosensors.

On the basis of prescription, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into OTC testing and prescription-based testing.

On the basis of application, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into cardio metabolic testing, infectious disease testing, nephrology testing, drug-of-abuse (DoA) testing, blood glucose testing, pregnancy testing and cancer biomarker testing.

On the basis of end-use, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research laboratories and home-care settings. Hospitals are further segmented into emergency department critical-care unit, general ward and others. Clinics are further segmented into physicians clinic and diagnostic clinic.

Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=point-care-testing-poct-market&kalyani

Point-of-Care Testing Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the point-of-care testing market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to rising adoption of POC diagnostics, increasing government support, growing prevalence of infectious diseases and dearth of professional laboratory.

Now the question is which are the regions that point-of-care testing market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North American developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Point-of-care testing market is becoming more competitive every year with clinics currently being the largest market end- users for the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the point-of-care testing market.

Key Pointers Covered in the Point-of-Care Testing Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com