Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Relevant Trend, Top Companies Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Growth Rate Report & Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market was valued at USD 73.82 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 178.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 15.21%.

Point-of- sale is a type of hardware system which used to handle the card payments at retail locations. Point-o-sale software manages the transaction during the sale of product or service. Rise in concentration of businesses and growing customer frequency which significantly grow the market growth over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Point-of-Sale-Terminals-Market/request-sample

Increase in demand for contactless and cashless payments is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global point-of-sale terminals market. Also, rise in technological advancements will have the positive impact on market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of digital technology in various sectors including healthcare, retail, restaurants, hospitality etc will fuel the market. Moreover, rise in penetration of smartphones and tablets will propel the market growth. In addition to that, rise in investments in end-to-end encryption technology for secure payment solutions to customers which is expected to augment the demand for point-of-sale terminals in near future.

However, data security concern is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global point-of-sale terminals market. Also, lack of standardization will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market is segmented into product such as Fixed, and Mobile, by component such as Software, Hardware, and Service, by deployment such as On-Premise, and Cloud. Further, market is segmented into application such as Entertainment, Warehouse/Distribution, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Restaurants, and Others.

Also, Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Micros Systems, Inc, NCR Corporation, PAX Technology, POS Direct Ltd., Epicor Software Corporation, Bucher Industries AG, and Diebold Nixdorf.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Fixed

Mobile

By Component

Software

Hardware

Service

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Entertainment

Warehouse/Distribution

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Restaurants

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Discount on this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Point-of-Sale-Terminals-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com