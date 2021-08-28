Global Polypropylene Market Report- Insights on Product and Regional Segmental Revenue Forecast 2021-2027

The analysis covered in the Global Polypropylene Market Business Report clearly depicts the various market segments that can see the fastest business development during the estimated forecasting framework. Various steps were taken to generate this report, and input from a professional team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters was used here. Conduct background analysis and supplier participation analysis. Global Polypropylene Market Report analysis and competitor analysis help the company determine the range of its products to consumers in terms of size, color, design, and price.

Global Polypropylene capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 85.57 mtpa in 2020 to 136.79 mtpa in 2025. Around 146 planned and announced Polypropylene projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Polypropylene capacity additions by 2025, followed by the India and Iran. Reliance Industries Ltd, Oriental Energy Co Ltd and Indian Oil Corp Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope of this Report-

– Global Polypropylene capacity outlook by region

– Global Polypropylene outlook by country

– Polypropylene planned and announced projects details

– Capacity share of the major Polypropylene producers globally

– Global Polypropylene capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global Polypropylene capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Polypropylene plants globally.

– Identify opportunities in the global Polypropylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook.

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Polypropylene capacity data.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global Polypropylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Polypropylene Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Polypropylene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 20152025

2.3. Global Polypropylene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 20152020

2.4. Global Polypropylene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5. Global Polypropylene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Key Companies by Polypropylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2020

2.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polypropylene Industry

2.8. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.9. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

2.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

2.11. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.12. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Polypropylene Projects

4. Asia Polypropylene Industry

4.1. Asia Polypropylene Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia Polypropylene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 20152025

4.3. Asia Polypropylene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 20152020

4.4. Asia Polypropylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

4.5. Asia Polypropylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

4.6. Asia Polypropylene Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

4.7. Asia Polypropylene Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

4.8. Polypropylene Industry in China

4.9. Polypropylene Industry in India

4.10. Polypropylene Industry in South Korea

4.11. Polypropylene Industry in Indonesia

4.12. Polypropylene Industry in Thailand

4.13. Polypropylene Industry in Taiwan

4.14. Polypropylene Industry in Japan

4.15. Polypropylene Industry in Singapore

4.16. Polypropylene Industry in Vietnam

4.17. Polypropylene Industry in Philippines

4.19. Polypropylene Industry in Malaysia

4.20. Polypropylene Industry in Brunei

5. Africa Polypropylene Industry

6. North America Polypropylene Industry

7. Europe Polypropylene Industry

8. Former Soviet Union Polypropylene Industry

9. Middle East Polypropylene Industry

10. South America Polypropylene Industry

11. Oceania Polypropylene Industry

12. Appendix

12.1. Definitions

12.2. Abbreviations

12.3. Status Definition

12.4. Methodology

