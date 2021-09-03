Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufactures, Regions, Type and Application to 2027

PP nonwoven fabric is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. However, it also has some defects, such as a low melting point, low thermal deformation temperature, poor creep-resistant performance, poor dimensional stability, low temperature brittleness, etc.On the other hand, PP nonwoven fabric itself is resistant to erosion by mildew, but it cannot directly kill it. Furthermore, its side-chain polymers have flexible molecule chains and are non-polar, with the latter attribute making it difficult to blend with other polymers, and the weak molecule combination making its heat resistance poor. Thus, in order to expand the functions of PP nonwoven fabrics, it is necessary to modify and process it. For industry structure analysis, the PP non-woven fabric industry is highly fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top eight producers account for less than 40% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of PP non-woven fabric, also the leader in the whole nonwoven industry. Europe and USA also produce large amount of PP non-woven fabric per year.

The prime objective of this Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: AVINTIV, Kimberly-Clark, AVGOL, First Quality, Toray, PEGAS, Fitesa, Fibertex, Mitsui, Wonderful Nonwovens, Regent Nonwoven Materials, Huifeng Nonwoven, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven, CHTC Jiahua, Kingsafe Group, Jinsheng Huihuang, Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens, Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products, Action Nonwovens, Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

The global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market was valued at 1279.93 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.77% from 2020 to 2027.



By Types:

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Staples

By Applications:

Hygiene

Construction

Geotextile

Filtration

Automotive

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

