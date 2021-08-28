Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Report- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 2025

The Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market research report presents a detailed assessment of trends affecting industry dynamics with reference to regional terrain and competitive area. The study also sheds light on the challenges facing this industry and provides insight into the opportunities available. In addition, Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market report includes COVID-19 case studies to provide an accurate picture of this business landscape for all industry participants.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 60.38 mtpa in 2020 to 67.56 mtpa in 2025. Around 35 planned and announced Polyvinyl Chloride projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by the North America over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Polyvinyl Chloride capacity additions by 2025, followed by India and the US. Formosa Plastics Group, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co Ltd and Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope of this Report-

– Global Polyvinyl Chloride capacity outlook by region

– Global Polyvinyl Chloride outlook by country

– Polyvinyl Chloride planned and announced projects details

– Capacity share of the major Polyvinyl Chloride producers globally

– Global Polyvinyl Chloride capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global Polyvinyl Chloride capital expenditure outlook by country

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

2.3. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

2.4. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Key Companies by Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2020

2.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

2.8. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.9. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

2.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

2.11. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.12. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Polyvinyl Chloride Projects

4. Asia Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

4.1. Asia Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

4.3. Asia Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

4.4. Asia Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

4.5. Asia Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

4.6. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in China

4.7. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in India

4.8. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Japan

4.9. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Taiwan

4.10. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in South Korea

4.11. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Thailand

4.12. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Indonesia

4.13. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Vietnam

4.14. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Philippines

4.15. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Pakistan

4.16. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Malaysia

5. Middle East Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

6. North America Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

7. Former Soviet Union Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

8. South America Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

9. Europe Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

10. Africa Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

11. Appendix

