Global Population Health Management Market Overview, Development,Revenue, Growth and Forecast to 2027 shared in Latest Research

The report on Population Health Management Market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the Population Health Management Market range from the year 2021 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market’s insights easily. There are six sections of the Population Health Management Market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Population Health Management Market.

Population health management platform is practice of classifying group of individuals that helps in maintaining & improving health conditions of these groups. This is patient friendly platform which supports in managing treatment costs by providing cost efficient alternatives. Also, it helps providers and payers to manage risk associated with reimbursement rules and policies.

Rise in geriatric population and burden of chronic diseases, and digitalization of healthcare system is key driving factor which is expected to drive the global population health management market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for affordable treatment options due to rise in healthcare costs will significantly fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The rise in penetration of IT in the sector of healthcare is expected to boost the global population health management market growth. Benefits provided by population health management systems like remote patient monitoring, data storage, and data integration will fuel the global population health management market growth. Moreover, rise in awareness regarding the adoption of better personalized medicine is anticipated to propel the significant opportunities for the key players in the market in near future.

High investments in infrastructure to set up a Robust PHM program is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global population health management market growth. Further, lack of data management capabilities and skilled professionals will limit the global population health management market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, IBM Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Medecision, Athenahealth, and Arcadia

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Software

Services

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise

Cloud

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

