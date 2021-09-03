Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market Demands, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Trends and Revenue by Forecast 2028||Health Catalyst LLC, Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Medecision, Xerox Corporation, Allscripts, Inc

The population health management (PHM) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.03% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing use of big data analytics drives the population health management (PHM) market.

The world class population health management (PHM) report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. All the statistical and numerical data that has been forecasted in this marketing report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. It also encompasses analysis, estimation, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. population health management (PHM) market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world.

The major companies in the PHM market include McKesson Corporation, ZeOmega Inc., Verisk Health Inc., Forward Health Group, Health Catalyst LLC, Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Medecision, Xerox Corporation, Allscripts, Inc., Fonemed Haiti SA, WellCentive, Inc., i2i Population Health, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, GE Healthcare, Health Business Intelligence Corp, IBM Corporation, QSI Management, LLC, i2i Systems, Inc., OptumHealth, Inc., and Healthagen, LLC among others.

Population Health Management (PHM) Market Scope and Market Size

The population health management (PHM) market is segmented on the basis of platform, component and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of platform, the population health management (PHM) market is segmented into cloud-based and on premise.

Based on component, the population health management (PHM) market is segmented into software and services. Services have been further segmented into post-sale and maintenance services, consulting services, training and education services and implementation services.

The population health management (PHM) market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.

Population Health Management (PHM) Market Country Level Analysis

The population health management (PHM) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, platform, component and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the population health management (PHM) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the population health management (PHM) market due to increase in healthcare costs, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing incidence of chronic diseases in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in population health management (PHM) market due to rising healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for effective disease management strategies in this region.

