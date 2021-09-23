Global Portable Air Cooler Market Outlook Analysis , Top Competitors, Relevant Key Drivers & Regional Report 2027

Portable Air Cooler Market

Portable air cooler is type of air cooling system which is power consuming, energy efficient, and eco-friendly cooling systems. This cooling system utilizes water soaked-pads to cool the air. Portable air coolers are available in different types, categories, and end use which are proving wide range of options to customers across the globe.

Rise in demand for portable air cooling systems is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global portable air cooler market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, in August 2019, Symphony had launched its new commercial air cooler in India which named as Movicool. It can cool very large spaces, suitable for outdoor use and can cool vast indoor spaces efficiently by consuming water and electricity. Moreover, rise in demand for energy efficient and power consuming as well as eco-friendly cooling products will fuel the market growth.

However, air coolers are not efficient in coastal and humid areas will affect the global portable air cooler market growth. Also, huge competition between local and domestic competitors is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Portable Air Cooler Market is segmented into category such as Automatic, and Semi-Automatic, by end user such as Commercial, and Residential. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, and Others.

Also, Global Portable Air Cooler Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Honeywell International Inc, De’Longhi S.p.A, Havells India Ltd., LG Electronics Inc, Electrolux AB , Olimpia Splendid S.p.A., The Whirlpool Corporation, Symphony Limited, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, and NewAir

Market Taxonomy

By Category

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By End User

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/ Hypermarket Specialty Stores Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia

Pacific Middle

East & Africa

