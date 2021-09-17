Global Power Tools Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Complete Study, Growing During this Forecast till 2027

Global Power Tools Market was valued at USD 30.25 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 45.12 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.88%.

The Global Power Tools Market analysis report published by Qualiket Research which provides is a detailed analysis of market size, market share and market dynamics covered in overall report. The Global Power Tools Market’s major drivers & restraints are studied in the report, which offers readers with a clear image of what’s driving & what’s holding back the Global Power Tools Market. The historical trajectory is analysed in the report in order to offer a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period.

The power tool is equipment which actuated by additional power source like electric motor, compressed air, and IC engines. These tools are used for various applications in shipbuilding, construction, automotive industry, and energy. Also, power tools have commercial as well as industrial application like cutting, shaping, sanding, drilling, routing, painting, polishing, and heating etc. Power tools are available in various forms such as Demolition Tools, Routing Tools, Material Removal Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, and Drilling and Fastening/Driving Tools.

Qualiket Research follows a comprehensive research methodology focusing on offering the precise market analysis. The regional analysis is also covered in the report, and detailed analyses are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. Qualiket Research provides advanced analytical solutions as well as providing information enriched research studies which include primary as well as secondary research studies.

Market Drivers

Increase in adoption of DIY techniques and investments in infrastructural developments which are expected to boost the global power tools industry. Also, increase in disposable income of people will have the positive impact on global power tools market growth. Furthermore, continuous progressions in the power tools industry by key competitors which are expected to propel the growth of power tools industry.

These advances in tools also have created new challenges involving the complex interactions between users and their tools. Improper hand tool selection has been known to result in injuries, variable quality of work and decreased efficiency and productivity.

Using the wrong tool or using the right tool incorrectly can cause work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs). WMSDs are injuries of the muscles, tendons, joints and nerves that usually manifest over a period of time and can affect a variety of body parts. Risk factors associated with the use of hand tools that can increase the risk of WMSDs are awkward wrist and hand postures, static muscle loading, mechanical stress, vibration, noise, torque, temperature and pinch points. Eliminate or at least minimize exposure to these risk factors helps reduce the risk of WMSDs for the worker.

Ergonomic power tools offer better regulation advantages, especially in household and industrial End Users. This general increase in DIY activities and assemble production processes at industrial level, has greatly broadened the market for power tools and resulted in expanded offerings for them. For this reason, there is a growing trend towards more supportive power tools.

Nowadays they widely differ in type, size and performance. The very recent ones in the market have ditched the old lead batteries and have come up with long-lasting lithium-ion batteries, amplified charger, dual battery support, light-weight and easy to grip designs like pistol drill grip, hammer drill grip and much more for added support.

For these reasons, manufacturing ergonomic power tools has received considerable attention in the past few years. Ergonomic design can help optimize human performance by ensuring that the hand tools support the task needs as well as the human capacity. Specifically, ergonomic design guidelines have been developed that ensure job demands do not exceed human capabilities.

However, high maintenance cost and raw material price fluctuations are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global power tools market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Power Tools Market is segmented into tool such as Demolition Tools, Routing Tools, Material Removal Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, Drilling and Fastening/Driving Tools, and Others, by mode of operation such as Electric, Pneumatic, and Others. Further, Global Power Tools Market is segmented into application such as Residential, and Industrial/Professional.

Also, Global Power Tools Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

