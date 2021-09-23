Global Pre Filled Saline Syringe Market Size, Key Driving Factors, Growth Analysis, Swot Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Latest published report on the Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2021-2028. The report is based on an extensive study supervised by adept analysts. Their sound knowledge and expertise in the field help in unearthing of factors and figures. The report is fulfilled with a volume-wise and value-wise analysis.

Pre filled saline syringes are individually wrapped syringes with colour coded caps which are used to reduce contamination and save preparation time. Rise in medication errors and contamination in multi-dose vials which is expected to grow the global pre filled saline syringe market growth. This type of syringes offers various advantages and they are used commonly in flushing of all vascular access devices.

Market Drivers

Increase in hospital acquired infections is as driving factor for global pre filled syringe market. This type of infections affects the patient during stay in hospitals as well as post discharge from hospitals. Pre filled saline syringes are designed to minimize hospital acquired infections, reduce the risk of catheter damage, and reduce the risk of medication errors. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in number of chronic diseases which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

However, product recall is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global pre filled saline syringe market growth. For instance, in April 2018, BD Medical recalled their Pre filled normal saline syringe and Heparin lock flush syringe due to potential for contamination with Serratia marcescens bacterium.

Market Segmentation

Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market is segmented into type such as 3ML, 5ML, 10ML, and Others, Further, market is divided into end user such as Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, and Homecare Settings.

Also, Global Pre Filled Saline Syringe Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Nipro Corporation,

Catalent, Inc.,

OMPI,

Weigao Group,

Vetter Pharma International GmbH,

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.,

Dickinson and Company,

Schott AG, and

Gerresheimer AG

