Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market 2021 – Industry Dynamics, Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2027

The report include a detailed analysis of substantial factors that impact the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market significantly. The report accurately explains the factors that are driving, restraining, and challenging the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market growth over the assessment period. It also includes the changing aspects that are expected to create likely opportunities for market players to reach a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Automation is a process that uses information technology and control systems in order to replace the worker controlling various processes and instruments. It plays an essential role in collecting info from the field and changing field and field parameters. The process automation and instrumentation is a branch of engineering which is helping in developing advanced sensors, MEMS technology, and smart transducers.

Rise in adoption of multivendor portable application will be one of the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global process automation and instrumentation market growth. Furthermore, increase in industrial automation rate of adoption among several end users will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, growing demand for energy and utilities is anticipated to offer highest growth during this analysis period. Moreover, emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in demand for internet based technologies by is expected to propel the market growth.

However, high investment for implementation and significant maintenance costs of process automation and instrumentation is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the market growth. Also, lockdown and social distancing due to COVID 19 to save lives but they may obstruct the global process automation and instrumentation market growth.

Market segmentation

Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is segmented into instrument such as Field Instrument, Control Valve, and Analytical Instrument, by solution such as PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, Safety Automation, APC, and MES. Further, market is segmented into industry such as Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Pulp & Paper, Oil & gas, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, and Others.

Also, Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Instrument

Field Instrument

Control Valve

Analytical Instrument

By Solution

PLC

DCS

SCADA

HMI

Safety Automation

APC

MES

By Industry

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Oil & gas

Water & Wastewater

Chemicals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Instrument

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Instrument

5.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Share Analysis, By Instrument

5.3 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, By Instrument

5.3.1 Field instrument

5.3.2 Control Valve

5.3.3 Analytical Instrument

6 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market , By Solution

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Solution

6.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Share Analysis, By Solution

6.3 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, By Solution

6.3.1 PLC

6.3.2 DCS

6.3.3SCADA

6.3.4 HMI

6.3.5 Safety Automation

6.3.6 APC

6.3.7 MES

7 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, Industry

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, Industry

7.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Share Analysis, Industry

7.3 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, Industry

7.3. 1 Pharmaceutical

7.3.2 Food & Beverages

7.3.3 Pulp & Paper

7.3.4 Oil & Gas

7.3.5 Water & Wastewater

7.3.6 Chemicals

7.3.7 Others

8 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Region

8.1 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Share Analysis, By Instrument

9.3 North America Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, By Solution

9.4 North America Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, Industry

9.5 North America Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

10 EuropeProcess Automation & Instrumentation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Share Analysis, By Instrument

10.3 Europe Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, By Solution

10.4 Europe Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, Industry

10.5 Europe Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.54. Rest of Europe

