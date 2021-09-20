Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Key Players, Growth Rate, Demands, Trend, Size, Share, Technology Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market

The programmatic display advertising is defined as set of advanced technology which allows advertisers to place online display advertisements for potential customer during internet browsing. In this advertising type potential customers are targeted on the basis of age group, interest, and job roles. Also, programmatic display advertising gaining popularity as cost saving solution for companies.

Increase in social media platforms is a key driving factor which is expected to boost the global programmatic display advertising market growth. Social media marketers are running effective campaigns to attract specific audience and which is positively influence the market growth. Also, rise in demand for advertisement and growing adoption of smart devices among people is expected to propel the global programmatic display advertising market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for advanced digital marketing tools by advertisers and marketers to ensure digital advertisement of products will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, Organizations are giving preference to social media advertising on user’s demographic factors to enhance the conversion ratio of potential customers, which is expected to propel the programmatic display advertising market in near future.

However, low click-through return which means low engagement rate is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global programmatic display advertising market growth. Also, ;lack of skilled professionals in advertising and marketing agencies to adopt new technology tools to design advertisements on digital platforms will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon, Media Math Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc, Verizon Communications, Google, Facebook, AppNexus Inc.,and AOL Inc..

Market Taxonomy

By Advertising Format

Online Display

Online Video

Mobile Display

Mobile Video

By Sales Channel

Real Time Bidding

Private Marketplaces

Automated Guaranteed

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market, By Advertising Format

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Advertising Format

5.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share Analysis, By Advertising Format

5.3 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Advertising Format

5.3.1 Online Display

5.3.2 Online Video

5.3.3 Mobile Display

5.3.4 Mobile Video

6 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Sales Channel

6.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share Analysis, By Sales Channel

6.3 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

6.3.1 Real Time Bidding

6.3.2 Private Marketplaces

6.3.3 Automated Guaranteed

7 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market, By Region

7.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Region

8 North America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share Analysis, By Advertising Format

8.3 North America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

8.4 North America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico

9 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share Analysis, By Advertising Format

9.3 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

9.4 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe

10 Asia Pacific Programmatic Display Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share Analysis, By Advertising Format

10.3 Asia Pacific Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

10.4 Asia Pacific Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

11 Latin America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share Analysis, By Advertising Format

11.3 Latin America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

11.4 Latin America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12 Middle East Programmatic Display Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share Analysis, By Advertising Format

12.3 Middle East Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

12.4 Middle East Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies

14 Company Profiles

