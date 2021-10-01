Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Demand & Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Protein Purification and Isolation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Protein purification and isolation represent the series of processes undertaken to isolate a type of protein from a complex mixture of cells, organisms, or tissues. Such methods are mandatory for performing protein studies, which isolate, concentrate, stabilize, and remove various impurities, such as nucleic acid, viruses, endotoxins, etc. They are mainly utilized for the classification of the function, structure, and interactions of the protein. Some common examples of protein purification and isolation procedures include affinity chromatography, proteomics, immunoprecipitation, enzyme assay, etc.

Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market Trends:

The expanding pharmaceutical industry across the globe is among the primary factors driving the protein purification and isolation market. Moreover, the governing bodies of numerous countries are launching favorable initiatives to provide tax incentives, grants, investment-friendly regulations, etc. This, in turn, is encouraging manufacturers to invest in R&D activities for developing novel drugs, which is stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the escalating need for identifying new ligands and developing purification kits to screen, prepare, purify, and concentrate protein samples is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, several technological advancements, including the introduction of magnetic and protein beads, automated analyzers, ligand tagging systems, etc., are also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the increasing number of preclinical trials outsourced by drug development companies, coupled with various research initiatives in academic institutes for functional and structural proteomics, are expected to fuel the protein purification and isolation market over the forecasted period.

Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp., Promega Corporation, Purolite, Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrafiltration

Precipitation

Preparative Chromatography Affinity Chromatography Ion Exchange Chromatography Reverse-Phase Chromatography Hydrophobic Charge Induction Chromatography Size Exclusion Chromatography

Electrophoresis Gel Electrophoresis Isoelectric Focusing Electrophoresis Capillary Electrophoresis

Western Blotting

Dialysis and Diafiltration

Centrifugation

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Consumables Protein Purification Kits Protein Purification Reagents Prepacked Columns Protein Purification Resins Magnetic Beads Others



Breakup by Application:

Drug Screening

Protein-Protein Interaction Studies

Biomarker Discovery

Target Identification

Disease Diagnostics and Monitoring

Protein Therapeutics

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organisations (CROs)

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

