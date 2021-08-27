Global Proteomics Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Investment in the Research and Development and Biotechnology Sectors

Proteomics is the study of proteins as a whole. Proteins are the fundamental building blocks of living organisms. These structures have evolved throughout history and remain vital to living things even today. The proteome is the whole set of amino acids generated or transformed by an organism from non-protein-based compounds. Proteomics allows the identification of increasing numbers of proteins via sequencing. This method of large-scale analysis is now used in a wide variety of studies. Most commonly, proteomics studies the function and action of individual proteins at different levels, both on a molecular level (via gene expression) and off, in tissues and organs. Currently, proteomics has its roots in the Human Genome Project and the sequencing of the human genome.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Luminex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Caprion Proteomics Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Biognosys Inc., Bruker, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Newomics, Inc., Proteome Sciences, Applied Biomics, Inc., Courtagen Life Sciences, Inc., Xcelris Genomics., Center for Genomic Sciences, and Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of biotech companies in the world is the main factor that is driving the growth of the global proteomics market. For instance, according to Biotechgate, there are more than 20,230 biotech companies in the world. Moreover, the increasing investments in research and development related to cell development technology, along with the product and services launch by key market players are also creating traction in the global proteomics market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The increasing incidence of COVID-19 cases in the world has impacted the growth of the global proteomics market. For instance, according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (JHU CSSE), till now there have been more than 3.25 COVID cases in India. Moreover, several biotechnology firms have been centered around launching treatment options to fight against the rapidly spreading virus, which increased the growth of the global proteomics market.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global proteomics market is estimated to reach around US$ 55.9 billion by 2026, while in 2021 it was US$ 25.9 billion, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the market forecast period, owing to the increasing numbers of biotech companies in the world. For instance, according to the Growth Business UK, in 2019 there were around 3,456 biotech companies in Britain, which is involved in research and development.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global proteomics market, owing to the increasing prevalence of biotech labs in the region. For instance, according to Biotechnology Innovation Organization, there are more than 449 public biotechnology companies in the United States. Additionally, the presence of key market players in the region is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global proteomics market, owing to the high investment in the research and development sector, in the developing regions. For instance, according to Business Standard, the gross expenditure of India on R&D is around 0.65% of its GDP. Moreover, various initiatives taken by government associations in biotechnology are estimated to create propulsion in the market.

