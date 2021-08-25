Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2028

Psychedelic Drugs Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

Psychedelic Drugs Market is growing with factors such as increases prevalence of depression and mental disorders, increased research activities in the field of psychedelic medicine and increased treatment options for people suffering from depression and mental disorder. However, regulations imposed on psychedelic drugs may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.

Major Key Competitors:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Pfizer Inc.

Verrian

Avadel

Celon Pharma S.A.

COMPASS

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

NeuroRx, Inc.

PharmaTher Inc.

usonainstitute.org

Segmentations:

By Source (Synthetic, Natural)

Type (Empathogens, Dissociatives, Others)

Drugs (Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid, Ketamine, Psilocybin, Others)

Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment Resistant Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Opiate Addiction, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Others)

Route of Administration (Oral, Inhalation, Injectable)

End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others)

Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

