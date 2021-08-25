Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

Psychedelic Drugs Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for psychedelic drugs in the European region has the highest market share. The market leader is Jazz Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 59.60% and 20.28%. The company has gained outstanding sales by providing products that are used in psychedelic treatment.

In January 2020, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., presented a new drug application (NDA) for JZP-258, a novel product of Oxybet, which has 1000 to 1500 mg less sodium than Xyrem and is highly used with narcolepsy and cataplexy. Kindness is used to treat sleep. This submission will increase the company’s footprint in the U.S. market as it is a novel product and will increase revenue if approved.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions Jazz Pharmaceutical, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer Inc. Inc. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Europe psychedelic drugs market and the market leaders targeting Germany, France, and U.K. to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.

The psychedelic drugs market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Jazz Pharmaceutical, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer Inc. Inc. as they are the top dominating companies in psychedelic drugs having maximum number of products for treatment of psychedelic disorders. Data Bridge Market Research’s new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global psychedelic drugs market.

For more analysis on the global psychedelic drugs market request for a briefing with our analysts https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Development

In January 2020, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has received the marketing authorization of solriamfetol (Sunosi) indicated for treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. This authorization allowed the company to enhance product distribution network and to generate more revenue in the market.

Scope Of The Global Psychedelic Drugs Market

The psychedelic drugs market is segmented into five regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The regions are further segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Belgium, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel and Egypt.

All country-based analysis of global psychedelic drugs market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of source, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of type, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and others. On the basis of drugs, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, ketamine, psilocybin and others. On the basis of application, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction and others. On the basis of route of administration, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into oral, inhalation and injectable. On the basis of end user, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

To know more about the study https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-psychedelic-drugs-market

Key Pointers Covered In Global Psychedelic Drugs Market And Forecast To 2028

Market Size

Top to Bottom Market Analysis

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Countries

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Pfizer Inc.

Verrian

Avadel

Celon Pharma S.A.

COMPASS

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

NeuroRx, Inc.

PharmaTher Inc.

usonainstitute.org

Above are the key players covered in the report, to know about more and exhaustive list of psychedelic drugs market companies’, contact us https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 U.S. PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET, COMPANY WISE PIPELINE ANALYSIS

TABLE 2 U.S. PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET, RESEARCH INSTITUTE PIPELINE ANALYSIS

TABLE 3 PSYCHEDELICS RESEARCHES, IN EUROPE

TABLE 4 MENTAL ILLNESS IN THE U.S. ADULTS, IN 2018

TABLE 5 MENTAL DISORDERS, IN THE U.S. ADULTS, IN 2018

TABLE 6 MORE THAN ONE IN SIX PEOPLE IN EU COUNTRIES HAVE A MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEM

TABLE 7 MEN ARE MORE LIKELY TO DIE FROM SUICIDE, IN ALL EU COUNTRIES

TABLE 8 MENTAL DISORDERS CAUSED BY USAGE OF SUBSTANCE DISORDERS, IN WORLD, IN 2017

TABLE 9 DRUG DEVELOPMENT PATHWAY FOR FDA APPROVAL OF NEW MEDICATIONS

TABLE 10 THE 1971 UN CONVENTION ON PSYCHOTROPIC SUBSTANCES

TABLE 11 COST OF PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS

TABLE 12 TOTAL COSTS (DIRECT AND INDIRECT) OF MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS IN EU COUNTRIES, IN MILLION AND AS A SHARE OF GDP, IN 2015

TABLE 13 PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS R&D ACTIVITIES

TABLE 14 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUG MARKET, BY SOURCE 2020-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15 GLOBAL SYNTHETIC IN PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION, 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

Continue…

LIST OF FIGURES:

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET: DATA TRIANGULATION

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET: DROC ANALYSIS

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET: GLOBAL VS REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET: COMPANY RESEARCH ANALYSIS

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET: MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

FIGURE 7 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET: INTERVIEW DEMOGRAPHICS

FIGURE 8 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET: DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

FIGURE 9 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET: MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID

FIGURE 10 GLOBAL PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET: VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

Continue…

Research Methodology: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Chief Level Officers, Product and Marketing Manager, Distributors, Buyers.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Trending Related Reports

Dermatology Drugs Market, By Dermatological Diseases (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Others), Prescription mode (Prescription Based Drugs, Over Counter Drugs), Drug Classification (Corticosteroids, Astringents, Anti-Inflammatory & Antipruritic Drugs, Anti-Infective/Antibacterial Drugs, Antifungal Drugs), Route Of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral Administration), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Cosmetic Centres), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dermatology-drugs-market

Immunotherapy Drugs Market By Type of Drug (Monoclonal Antibodies, Adult Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Interferons Alpha & Beta, Interleukins, Other Drugs), Therapy Area (Cancer, Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Other Therapy Areas), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-immunotherapy-drugs-market

Orphan Drugs Market, By Drug Type (Biological, Non-Biological), Disease Type (Oncologic Diseases, Metabolic Disease, Hematologic And Immunologic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Others), Indication Type (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Cystic Fibrosis, Glioma, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Graft Vs Host Disease, Others), Drug Type (Revlimid, Rituxan, Opdivo, Keytruda, Imbruvica, Soliris, Jakaf, Pomalyst, Darzalex, Spinraza, Adcetris), Sale (Generics, Prescribed), Therapy Class (Oncology, Blood, Central Nervous Systems, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-orphan-drugs-market

Performance Enhancing Drugs Market, By Type (Ergogenic Aids, Nootropic and Others), Products (Pills, Injections, Patches and Others), End User (Athletes, Body Builders, Students, Militaries and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-performance-enhancing-drugs-market