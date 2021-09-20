Global Pulmonary Devices Market Recovery Analysis,Revenue,Supply Demand,Investment And Forecast 2027

Global Pulmonary Devices Market

The report issued on Qualiket Research, concerning the Pulmonary Devices market states every actionable force disrupting the Pulmonary Devices market growth.

The Pulmonary Devices market has been analyzed from the year 2021 as the base year to 2027 as the end year. The entire report has been sectioned into an overview of the Pulmonary Devices market, segmental outline, regional outlook, competitive dashboard, and the market updates. The Pulmonary Devices market overview has been segmented into market statistics and the market highlights. Proficient analysts applied modern research methodologies for extensive primary and secondary research on the Pulmonary Devices market.

Pulmonary devices are also called as respiratory devices which are used to remove mucus and secretions from airways or the respiratory tract. These devices are focused on control, treatment, diagnosis, management, and evolution of problems related to respiratory tract. These medical devices are divided into various types such as Therapeutic Devices, Consumables and Accessories, Monitoring Devices, and Diagnostic Devices.

Increase in prevalence of COPD and sleep apnea is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global pulmonary devices market growth. For instance, as per the report by Global Initiative for Chronic Obstruction Disease’s (COPD) Report 2018, Chronic Obstruction Disease is expected result in 4.5 million global deaths every year by 2030. Furthermore, riser in geriatric population is expected to propel the global pulmonary devices market growth. For instance, as per the WHO, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050 from 950 million by 2015. Also, change in lifestyle as well as high prevalence of smoking, increased pollution level and urbanization will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, increase in research and development activities will fuel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition to that, increase in infectious diseases including COVID – 19 will drive the market growth during this forecast period.

High cost of pulmonary devices is the challenging factor for market which is expected to hinder the global pulmonary devices market growth. Also, product reimbursement issues as well as harmful effects of certain devices on neonates expected to hamper the market growth during this forecast analysis period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Inogen Inc., Caire Inc., O2 Concepts, Nidek Medical Types, Inc., GCE Group, Drive DeVilbiss International, Besco Medical, and Inova labs Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Therapeutic Devices

Consumables and Accessories

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

By Application

COPD

Sleep Apnea

Asthma

Infectious Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

