Global Radiodermatitis Market Size , Global Trend, Status, Relevant Trend, Research Industry, During Forecast Till 2027

Global Radiodermatitis Market was valued at USD 362.5 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 474.22 million by 2027 at a CAGR 3.5%

Radiodermatitis is also refereed as X-ray dermatitis, radiation dermatitis, and radiation injury. It is side effect of external beam ionizing radiation. Radiotherapy is used for the cancer treatment or other diseases are the main cause of radiothermatitis.

Rise in prevalence of cancer is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global radiodermatitis market growth. For Instance, in 2019, according to American Cancer Society around 1,762,450 estimated cancer cases diagnosed and around 606,880 cancer deaths in United State. Furthermore, increase in research and developments of new therapies for treatment of radiodermatitis will have the positive impact in global radiodermatitis market growth. In addition to that, investing in creating awareness regarding radiation included skin damage is expected to fuel the global radiodermatitis market growth.

However, high cost of dressings such as honey-impregnated dressing and silicone dressing is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global radiodermatitis market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Radiodermatitis Market is segmented into product such as Topical (Corticosteroids, Hydrophilic Creams, Antibiotics, and Others), Oral, and Dressings (No Sting barrier film, Silicone Coated dressings, Honey impregnated gauze, and Others). Further, Global Radiodermatitis Market is segmented into distribution channel such as Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others.

Also, Global Radiodermatitis Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Jay Pharma,

Smith & Nephew Plc,

Stratpharma AG,

Kannalife, Inc,

Molnlycke Health Care,

Intermed Pharmaceuticals,

Derma Sciences Inc,

ConvaTec Group PLC,

BMG Pharma S.r.l, and

Acelity, Inc. (3M)

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Topical

Corticosteroids

Hydrophilic Creams

Antibiotics

Others

Oral

Dressings

No Sting barrier film

Silicone Coated dressings

Honey impregnated gauze

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

