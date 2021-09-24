Trending

Global Refrigerated Warehouse Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth Rate Report, Research Insights Analysis to 2021-2027

Refrigerated warehousing is used for storage of goods, by importers, manufacturers, customs, exporters, transport business and wholesalers etc. These are commercial buildings located in industrial areas of cities. Refrigerated warehousing is the special types of warehouses wherein merchandise & perishable goods are stored under specific temperature.

The better understanding of the market demands a better handling of macroeconomic and microeconomic aspects that are projected to mark the progress. These factors, if guided well, can helm the target market to prosperity by wading via rough waters, all the while, keeping plummeting curves at bay. With real-time data, the global Refrigerated warehousing market report is projected to provide a detailed picture of the demographic possibilities, which would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities & significantly establishing parameters which would continue to influence the market in the upcoming years.

Increase in demand for frozen food products among individuals in developed economics is a key driving factor which is expected to boost the global refrigerated warehouse market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in warehousing equipments will have the positive impact on market growth.

Moreover, growing awareness regarding health among individuals will propel the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, increase in demand for specialty refrigeration for meat, seafood, and variety of perishable products are driving factors which are expected to drive the global refrigerated warehouse market growth.

However, high infrastructure costs and high energy consumption are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global refrigerated warehouse market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Lineage Logistics, Interstate Cold Storage, Nichirei Logistics, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Agro Merchants, Frialsa Frigorificos, Preferred Freezer Services, Henningsen Cold Storage, John Swire, and Americold Logistics.

Market Taxonomy

By Temperature

  • Frozen
  • Chilled

By Technology

  • Blast Freezing
  • Evaporate Cooling
  • Programmable Logic Controller
  • Vapor Compression
  • Others

By Application

  • Meat
  • Milk & Dairy Products
  • Bakery & Confectionary
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:                                                                                                                                      

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com

 

Photo of Qualiket Research

Qualiket Research

