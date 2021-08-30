Global Refurbished Medical Equipment and Accessories Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2027 Market | GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherls), Block Imaging (US), SOMA TECH INTL. (US), Avante Health Solutions (US), Hilditch Group (UK), Everx Pvt Ltd. Refurbished Medical Equipment and Accessories Market

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment and Accessories Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2027 Market | GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherls), Block Imaging (US), SOMA TECH INTL. (US), Avante Health Solutions (US), Hilditch Group (UK), Everx Pvt Ltd.

“Hospital budget cuts, a large inventory of used or old medical devices, rising demand for capital-intensive diagnostic imaging equipment, e-commerce platform easing the purchase of refurbished medical equipment, growing preference for eco-friendly products, and an increasing number of diagnoses are all contributing to the global refurbished medical equipment market’s growth.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the regions in which this market is divided. During the projected period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The enormous patient pool in the region, increasing privatisation in the healthcare sector, a large patient population base, and a high demand for refurbished medical equipment by low-budget hospitals and clinics can all be ascribed to this. The following are the major players in the global reconditioned medical equipment market: GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherls), Block Imaging (US), SOMA TECH INTL. (US), Avante Health Solutions (US), Hilditch Group (UK), Everx Pvt Ltd. & Others.

Regulatory approvals in using refurbished medical equipment, low purchasing power in emerging economies, and established & government validated refurbishment processes adopted by major OEMs are all factors to consider.

Request Sample here for more Information or Any Query Visit

https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=504340

Refurbished Medical Equipment and Accessories Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

By Equipment Type:

Medical & Diagnostic Imaging

X-Ray Machines

CT Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

MRI Machines

Others

Patient Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Multi-Parameter Monitors

ECG Devices

Other Patient Monitors

Surgical

Acute & Intensive Care

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Others

By Application:

Diagnostic

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Orthopedics

Physiology

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN)

Others

Therapeutic

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Orthopedics

Physiology

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN)

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, diagnostic imaging centres, and other end users have been segmented in the global refurbished medical equipment market. In 2019, the hospital segment held the greatest share of the market. Some of the important reasons driving the growth of this market include the increased acceptance of refurbished medical equipment, hospitals’ increasing focus on offering economical treatment and care, and a growing emphasis on excellent returns on investment.

FAQs –

1.What are the most promising future growth potentials for the adoption of recycled medical equipment across major regions?

2. Who are the key participants in the market for refurbished medical equipment?

3. What is the extent to which refurbished medical equipment goods are being adopted across different geographies?

4. What are some of the diagnostic and therapeutic applications where remanufactured medical equipment finds a lot of use?

If you need anything more than these then let us know and we will prepare the report according to your requirement.



Contact Us:

Amit J

Sales Co-Ordinator

International : +1 518 300 3575

Website: inquiry@infinitybusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/Infinity-Business-Insights-352172809160429

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/infinity-business-insights

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IBInsightsLLP/