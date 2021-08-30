Global Refurbished Medical Equipment and Accessories Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2027 Market | GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherls), Block Imaging (US), SOMA TECH INTL. (US), Avante Health Solutions (US), Hilditch Group (UK), Everx Pvt Ltd.
Refurbished Medical Equipment and Accessories Market
“Hospital budget cuts, a large inventory of used or old medical devices, rising demand for capital-intensive diagnostic imaging equipment, e-commerce platform easing the purchase of refurbished medical equipment, growing preference for eco-friendly products, and an increasing number of diagnoses are all contributing to the global refurbished medical equipment market’s growth.
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the regions in which this market is divided. During the projected period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The enormous patient pool in the region, increasing privatisation in the healthcare sector, a large patient population base, and a high demand for refurbished medical equipment by low-budget hospitals and clinics can all be ascribed to this. The following are the major players in the global reconditioned medical equipment market: GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherls), Block Imaging (US), SOMA TECH INTL. (US), Avante Health Solutions (US), Hilditch Group (UK), Everx Pvt Ltd. & Others.
Regulatory approvals in using refurbished medical equipment, low purchasing power in emerging economies, and established & government validated refurbishment processes adopted by major OEMs are all factors to consider.
Request Sample here for more Information or Any Query Visit
https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=504340
Refurbished Medical Equipment and Accessories Market Segmentation and Market Scope:
By Equipment Type:
Medical & Diagnostic Imaging
X-Ray Machines
CT Scanners
Ultrasound Systems
MRI Machines
Others
Patient Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Multi-Parameter Monitors
ECG Devices
Other Patient Monitors
Surgical
Acute & Intensive Care
Cardiovascular
Neurology
Others
By Application:
Diagnostic
Cardiology
Neurology
Oncology
Orthopedics
Physiology
Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN)
Others
Therapeutic
Cardiology
Neurology
Oncology
Orthopedics
Physiology
Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN)
Others
By End-User:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others
Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, diagnostic imaging centres, and other end users have been segmented in the global refurbished medical equipment market. In 2019, the hospital segment held the greatest share of the market. Some of the important reasons driving the growth of this market include the increased acceptance of refurbished medical equipment, hospitals’ increasing focus on offering economical treatment and care, and a growing emphasis on excellent returns on investment.
FAQs –
1.What are the most promising future growth potentials for the adoption of recycled medical equipment across major regions?
2. Who are the key participants in the market for refurbished medical equipment?
3. What is the extent to which refurbished medical equipment goods are being adopted across different geographies?
4. What are some of the diagnostic and therapeutic applications where remanufactured medical equipment finds a lot of use?
If you need anything more than these then let us know and we will prepare the report according to your requirement.
Contact Us:
Amit J
Sales Co-Ordinator
International : +1 518 300 3575
Website: inquiry@infinitybusinessinsights.com
Website: https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/Infinity-Business-Insights-352172809160429
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/infinity-business-insights
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IBInsightsLLP/