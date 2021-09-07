Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Regional Analysis, Segments, Business Boosting Strategies, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecasts (2021-2027)

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

The Respiratory Protective equipment is a type of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which is used in the workplace to shield the wearer from the inhalation of dangerous substances present in the air. The Respiratory protective equipment should be used when it is not feasible to obtain sufficient control of exposure, as the last option on the control measures hierarchy including engineering control, elimination, PPE, substitution, and administrative controls.

The growing prevalence of infectious biological hazards like  Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Ebola Virus Diseases which are anticipated to boost the demand of respiratory protective equipment in market growth. Furthermore, favorable occupational safety regulations for worker safety in various industries will positively influence the market growth. Also, the increase in demand for personal protective equipment including respiratory protective equipment due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to further fuel the global respiratory protective equipment market growth. The North America accounted for the largest share in Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market due to stringent regularity scenario & the growing employee awareness about personal safety.

The rise in automation in various end use industries expected to hamper the global respiratory protective equipment market growth over the forecast period. Also, the high price of supplied-air-respirations may limit the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as  3M, Gentex, Bullard, Alpha Pro Tech, Avon Protection Systems, Kimberly-Clark, Dragerwerk, Honeywell International, MSA Safety,  Jayco Safety Products, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

  • Air-Purifying Respirators
  • Powered Air-Purifying Respirators
  • Non-Powered Air-Purifying Respirators
  • Supplied-Air Respirators
  • Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)
  • Air-Line Respirators
  • Loose Fitting Hoods

By Application

  • Industrial
  • Medical & Healthcare
  • Military & Aviation
  • Public Service
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

