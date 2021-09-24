Global Reusable Water Bottle Market Research Outlook Analysis, Insights, Top Key Players & Globally Worth Analysis 2021-2027

Global Reusable Water Bottle Market

Reusable water bottles are the type of containers which are reused to carry or hold the water and other type of liquid beverages. These bottles are available in various shapes, sizes and colors. They are made up with polymer, metal, glass, silicone, and steel. Rise in use of reusable bottles by athletes and travelers due strength and durability will propel the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in adoption of reusable water bottles among customers, owing to rise in environmental awareness is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global reusable water bottle market growth. Also, government stringent initiatives regarding usage of use and throw plastic bottles are expected to drive market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, developments of new cost effective reusable bottles and rise in promotional activities by using social platforms to spread awareness regarding health benefits as well as environmental benefits of reusable water bottles will fuel the market growth in near future.

Market Restraints

However, easy availability of bottled water and probability of bacteria and fungi due to irregular washing of reusable bottles are the restraining factors which expected to hinder the global reusable water bottle market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Reusable Water Bottle Market is segmented into material type such as Metal, Glass, Silicone, and Polymer, by distribution channel such as Hypermarket, Supermarket, Independent Stores, Online Stores, and Others. Further, market is segmented into primary usage such as Sports, Travel, Everyday, and Others.

Also, Global Reusable Water Bottle Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Contigo

CamelBak Products LLC

HYDAWAY

Sigg Switzerland AG

Aquasana Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bulletin BottleKlean Kanteen

Market Taxonomy

By Material Type

Metal

Glass

Silicone

Polymer

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Independent Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Primary Usage

Sports

Travel

Everyday

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

