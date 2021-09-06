Global Ride Hailing Service Market SWOT Analysis, Top Venders, Various Technology, Overview| Uber Technologies, Lyft, Grab, nuTonomy, Gett, Daimler AG, ANI Technologies, and TomTom NV

Global Ride Hailing Service Market

Ride hailing service enables passengers to hail a vehicle using online platforms like Uber, Ola, Grb, and Lyft. It provide as one of the most comfortable means of transportation as it offers door-to-door services. Furthermore, while hailing a ride, information of the passenger and the driver is exchanged and making this service safer than traditional services.

Increase in population in developing countries like India, and China is considered as driving factor which is expected to boost the global ride hailing service market. Furthermore, increase in preference for carpool and bike pool services among regular office commuters is expected to propel the market growth. Moreover, rise in trend of mobility-as-a service will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, according Bureau of Transportation Statistics the average cost to own and operate vehicle is around USD 8,858 assuming 15K miles traveled every year.

However, low rate of internet penetration in developing countries is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global ride hailing service market growth.

Moreover, growing prevalence of accidents and a spike in the death toll has created space for acceptance towards self-driving automobiles, which could potentially lead to a stark drop in the death rate caused by accidents. Introduction of self-driving automotive will also result in a lower amount of traffic jams due to better adherence to traffic and safety rules.

Market Segmentation

Global Ride Hailing Service Market is segmented into service type such as E-hailing, Car Rental, Car Sharing, and Station Based Mobility, by vehicle type such as Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler, Four-Wheeler, and Others. Further, market is segmented into location type such as Urban, and Rural, and by end user such as Institutional, and Personal.

Also, Global Ride Hailing Service Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed Denso Corporation, Uber Technologies, Lyft, Grab, nuTonomy, Gett, Daimler AG, ANI Technologies, and TomTom NV

