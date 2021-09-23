Global Robotic Welding Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity By Type (Arc Welding, Spot Welding, and Others) And Forecast 2021-2027

Global Robotic Welding Market was valued at USD 4.21 billion in 2019 which is projected to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.71%.

The recent report titled Robotic Welding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027” provided by Qualiket Research, includes of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size with the revenue estimation of the business. Also, the report highlights the challenges impeding market growth as well as expansion strategies employed by key companies in the “Robotic Welding Market”.

This is the most recent report inclusive of the COVID-19 impacts on the functioning of the market. It is well known that some changes, for the worse, were administered by the COVID-19 pandemic on all industries. The current scenario of the business sector & COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the past and future of the industry are presented in this report.

Robotic welding is defined as an automated process which is carried out by using motorized programmable device to manufacture a complex material piece. This technology is also known as arc welding, spot welding, and resistance welding. Robotic welding offer various benefits such as increase in productivity, flexibility, consistently, safety, quality, reduce the consumables, reduced production cost.

Increase in adoption of welding robots to improve productivity on lines which is expected to boost the global robotic welding market growth. Further, increase in use of robotic welding has reduced intensive labour injuries, improved speed and accuracy and reduce costs will positively contribute the market growth during this forecast period. This technology improves the efficient use of working space and enhances the supply chain performance in end use industries. Moreover, increase in investments and funding in various industries for research and developments on robotic technology has support the global robotic welding market growth over the forecast period. This technology can be customized to offer specific requirements like cloud based operation and remote monitoring with effective physical stature for improved Compatibility with human workforce with the help of innovative and advanced technologies.

Huge installation cost for small and medium size manufacturing organizations is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global robotic welding market growth. Also, complex integration capabilities required for initial setup of welding robots will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Robotic Welding Market is segmented into type such as Arc Welding, Spot Welding, and Others. Further, market is categorized into end user such as Automotive & Transportation, Metals, & Machinery, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Others.

Also, Global Robotic Welding Market is segmented five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report including ABB, Panasonic Corporation, Kuka, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Daihen Corporation, Denso Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, Comau S.P.A., and IGM Robotic Systems, Inc

