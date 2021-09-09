Global Saccharin Market Emerging Trends 2021-2027, Strong Application Scope Status, Analysis and Forecast to 2028 by Top Companies Like Rodals Srl, KISCO, Spirochem Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., PMC Specialties Group Inc., Muby Chemicals, PT Batang Alum Industries, Alstercare GmbH, etc.

Global Saccharin Market

Saccharin is defined as a high-intensity sweetener which is used as sugar alternative or sugar substitute. This is white, crystalline powder which is 200 to 700 times sweeter than table sugar (sucrose) and does not contain any calories as per the USFDA. It is prepared by the oxidation of phthalic anhydride and from o-tolueenesulfonamide.

The growing demand for low calorie sugar substitute such as saccharin is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global saccharin market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the consumers are becoming health conscious due to which manufacturers are using saccharin as ingredient for preparation of fruit juice, cookies, baked goods, and dessert toppings will positively influence the market growth. Also, saccharin consists of longer shelf life than sugar which expected to significantly drive the demand for saccharin during this forecast period. Saccharin also finds application in the pharmaceuticals to produce mouthwash, cough syrups, toothpaste, and teeth whiteners which expected to fuel the global saccharin market growth.

The major restraint in the growth of saccharin market is the metallic or bitter aftertaste of saccharin when used at the high amount. Also, allergic reactions caused by product like diarrhea, headache, breathing and skin problems, may limit the global saccharin market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Rodals Srl,

KISCO,

Spirochem Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.,

PMC Specialties Group Inc.,

Muby Chemicals,

PT Batang Alum Industries,

Alstercare GmbH,

Cumberland Packing Corp.,

DK Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Sodium Saccharin

Calcium Saccharin

By End User

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

