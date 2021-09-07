Global Secure Access Service Edge Market 2027 To Expect Maximum Benefit and Growth Potential During this COVID 19 Outbreak

Global Secure Access Service Edge Market

Secure access service edge is new enterprise networking technology which concur the function of network and security point solutions into unified global cloud native service. This service is also termed as SASE. It is an architectural transformation of enterprise security and networking, which enables IT to offer a holistic, agile, and adaptable service to digital business. SASE can reduce the time to develop new products and deliver them into market.

Continuous technological advancements in networking technology is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global secure access service edge market growth. For Instance, in June 2020, Versa Networks had launched its SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) SD-WAN services and private connectivity for working from home employees. By using this service employees can securely connect to applications in both public and private clouds. Furthermore, in July 2020, Forceprint had launched its dynamic edge protection suite of cloud native SASE solutions with unique featuring such as Cloud Security Gateway, and Private Access Offerings. It is specially designed for work from home security challenges across the network security and data protection. Moreover, increase in COVID 19 pandemic many organizations implemented work from home criteria for their employees and which is expected to propel the secure access service edge market growth.

However, lack of in- depth expertise is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global secure access service edge market growth. Also, complexity and performance, and enterprise culture and policies will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Secure Access Service Edge Market is segmented into Types such as Solution, and Services. Further, market is segmented into application such as Information & Technology, BFSI, Transportation, Manufacturing, Entertainment & Media, and Others.

Also, Global Secure Access Service Edge Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cisco, Cato Networks, VMware, Versa, Zscaler, McAfee, Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, Forcepoint, Fortinet, and Proofpoint

