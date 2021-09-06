Global Self-Service BI Market Overview, Infrastructure Growth Rate, Opportunity, Major Companies & Forecast Shared in 2021-2027

Global Self-Service BI Market was valued as USD 14.20 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2027.

Self-service BI is data analytics technique that enables business users to access and work with corporate data even though they don’t have background in statistical analysis, data mining, or business intelligence. It is popular option as it allows a client company to do more without as much support from an IT vendor.

Increase in need for In-depth competitive insights is considered as driving factor which is expected to boost the global self-service BI market growth. Furthermore, adoption of self-service BI by small and medium size enterprises will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, advancements in cloud computing in the BI market will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in volume data will drive the market growth during this forecast period.

However, high investment costs and lack of proper data governance process are the major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global self-service BI market growth. Also, data security and safety concerns will obstruct the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Self-Service BI Market is segmented into type such as Software, Services (Managed Services, and Professional Services), by Business Function such as Finance, Marketing, sales, Human Resources, and operations, by Deployment such as On-Cloud, and On-premise. Further, market is segmented into applications such as Risk & Compliance Management, Fraud & Security Management, Operation Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Predictive asset Maintenance, and Others, and by vertical such as Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, and Others.

Also, Global Self-Service BI Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Market key players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as TIBCO Software Inc, RapidMiner, Inc, MapR Technologies, Inc, ALTERYX, Inc, QlikTech International AB, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, SAS Institute Inc, Oracle, IBM Corporation, and Domo, Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Software

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Business Function

Finance

Marketing

Sales

Human Resources

Operations

By Deployment

On-Cloud

On-premise

By Application

Risk & Compliance Management

Fraud & Security Management

Operation Management

Sales & Marketing Management

Predictive asset Maintenance

Others

By Vertical

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

