Global Self-Service Technology Market Update and Top Companies Like – IBM Corporation, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co., Maas International Europe B.V., Vend-Rite

Self-service technologies are also referred as SSTs which allows customers to produce services independently. These technologies are replacing many face to face interactions. Also, self-service technology mainly intended to make service transactions faster, accurate, and convenient. These technologies help employees to work remotely and provide services from any location across the globe.

Continuous technological advancements like wireless communication and remote management are expected to fuel the global self-service technology market growth. Further, integration of biometric security services such as fingerprint recognition which ensures secured financial transactions will positively contribute the global self-service technology market growth. Also, rise in demand for self –service machines and automated services, technology advancements, wireless communication, and remote management are some driving factors which are expected propel the growth of self-service technology market over the forecast period. Moreover, rise in influx of consumers in retail stores and increasing consumption of goods and services purchased in stores will boost the demand of these technologies. The expansion of retail industry across the emerging economies is anticipated to offer opportunities for market growth in near future.

Increase in data security and privacy concerns is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global self-service technology market growth. Key vendors impediments like poor transparency, technology transfer, labour requirements, and joint venture requirements will limit the nature and their operations.

Market Key Players

Various key companies are profiled in this report including IBM Corporation, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co., Maas International Europe B.V., Vend-Rite, Kiosk Information Systems, Inc., Fuji Electric Retail Systems Co. Ltd, Azkoyen S.A, Glory Ltd., Crane Merchandising Systems, and NCR Corporation.

