Global Sentiment Analysis Market Research Report 2020, Share, Insights, By Product, Device & Application Forecast till 2027

The global Sentiment analysis market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Sentiment analysis market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global Sentiment analysis market are studied in detail in the global Sentiment analysis market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market.

Sentiment analysis is the type of emotional artificial intelligence which is used for processing natural language, computational linguistics, biometrics, and text analysis to quantify, identify, and extract systematically. Increase in social media and drastic increase in web applications will drive the global sentiment analysis market growth. Sentiment analysis is the key market trend which increases the demand for market growth.

Increase in adoption of sentiment analysis in various industries like retail, BFSI, Healthcare, and other is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global sentiment analysis market growth. Furthermore, rise in technological advancements and innovations will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period. For instance, November 2019, ListenFirst had launched social media analytics solution and sentiment analysis platform for enterprises which offers marketers deep analysis on owned and authorized social channels for improvement of social marketing strategy. Also, growing demand for predictive analysis is expected to propel the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, system integration and interoperability issues are the major restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global sentiment analysis market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Microsoft, Google, Confirmit, Sigma Software, Meltwater, SAS, Basis Technology, NetOwl, OpenText, and IBM Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Offerings

Cloud Based

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

