Global Server Virtualization Market Technological Trend, market demand outlook forecast by 2026 by key companies Oracle, Red Hat, VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, I2K2 Networks, PCS, Huawei, Proxmox Servers Solutions GmbH, Google LLC,etc.

Global Server Virtualization Market

Server virtualization is defined as a transformation of one physical server into a number of individual & isolated virtual environments. It is also known for masking server resources, operating system, comprising the number and identity of individual physical servers & processors from server users. This server virtualization technology is used in virtual web servers to offer low-cost web hosting services. There are various ways to form virtual servers such as virtual machines, operating system-level virtualization & paravirtual machine.

One of the major factors responsible for the growth of the server virtualization market is the increase in number of servers in IT and BFSI industry. This technology is used to connect all the computers & associated devices of the organization at different locations. The increase in demand for server virtualization from computing to storage & networking resources will positively influence the market growth. The sever virtualization market is anticipated to benefit from the shift that the organizations are making to reduce energy consumption, improve hardware efficiency, and boost sustainability via virtualization.

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) provides various benefits & it is being deployed by various enterprises across the globe. This is a convergence of computing & storage infrastructure, which is easy to deploy & manage with a single user interface. The manual steps of deploying the networking & storage infrastructure are thus eliminated. Additionally, HCI is designed to be administered only by virtualization or cloud administrators. It removes the need for employees with specialized hardware skills in storage, networking or computer. Thus, the increase in demand for hyper-converged integrated system is expected to boost the growth of the server virtualization market.

Complexity in Setting up a Virtual Environment is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global Server Virtualization Market growth during this forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the server virtualization market, followed by Europe. However, APAC is the fastest-growing economy in the market owing to the benefits offered, like converting physical servers into virtual servers, thus reducing the number of physical servers & achieving huge savings in power and cooling costs. Furthermore, APAC is one of the biggest markets for the IT & telecom sector followed by electronics & semiconductors, manufacturing, automotive, and BFSI. These industries have adopted server virtualization technology to reap its benefits.

Top Key Players Analysis

Various key operating players are listed in this report such as Oracle, Red Hat, VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, I2K2 Networks, PCS, Huawei, Proxmox Servers Solutions GmbH, Google LLC,etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Hardware

Hypervisor

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

