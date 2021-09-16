Global Servo-Hydraulic Actuator Market By Application(Automotive, Mining, Construction, Plastics Industry, Metallurgy, Machine Tools & Simulators, Food & Beverages, and Oil & Gas) With Forecast To 2027

Servo-Hydraulic Actuators are mechanical and electromechanical devices which are used to control motions. They can convert any form of energy usually electrical into motion. Servo-Hydraulic Actuator is used in various industries such as automotive, food & beverage, plastics, and oil & gas etc. Depending upon the type servo-hydraulic actuatorsis divided into various types Single-ended Hydraulic Actuator, Double-Ended Hydraulic Actuator, and Others.

Rise in uses of servo-hydraulic systems in various industries like mining, construction, and agricultural equipment’s is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global servo-hydraulic actuator market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements will positively contribute the market growth. Also, increase in investments to carry out process automation in end-use industries of emerging economies will fuel the market growth. Moreover, increase in developments of smart cities across the globe as well as integration of hydraulics with electronics has expanded the uses of hydraulic cylinders in application areas like renewable energy is expected to drive the servo-hydraulic actuator market growth in near future.

However, high cost of manufacturing is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global servo hydraulic actuator market growth. Also, lack of product differentiation will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Servo-Hydraulic Actuator Market is segmented into type such as Single-ended Hydraulic Actuator, Double-Ended Hydraulic Actuator, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Automotive, Mining, Construction, Plastics Industry, Metallurgy, Machine Tools & Simulators, Food & Beverages, and Oil & Gas.

Also, Global Servo-Hydraulic Actuator Market is segmented into is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such asBosch Rexroth, Kyntronics, ZwickRoell, MESON group, CS Automation, Harmonic Drive, BESMAK, Moog, Inc., K R West Co Inc,andJM Grimstad.

